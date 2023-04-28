Pamela Anderson, 55, slips back into that famous red swimsuit - and she hasn't aged a day

The former Baywatch star looks exactly the same!

Pamela Anderson, the iconic Baywatch star, has slipped back into her famous red swimsuit, and at 55 years old, she looks just as stunning as ever.

The TV and movie star was seen modeling a red one-piece bathing suit on a Malibu beach at sunset for Los Angeles-based brand Frankies Bikinis. Anderson made red swimsuits popular in the 1990s thanks to her role as lifeguard CJ Parker on the hit action-drama show.

Earlier this year, Anderson made a comeback with her memoir, Love, Pamela, and her tell-all Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story.

She recently shared a new image of herself in the red swimsuit on Instagram, announcing her swimwear collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.

In the caption, she wrote: "It's about time - I have been so excited to share this with you - I'm horrible at keeping a secret - Time went so slowly...But today after a long year - I can tell you All my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade - All mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis. A dream come true - And who better to do this with than the sweetest girl from Paradise Cove (@francescaaiello)."

The former Playboy model, who has used her celebrity status to front numerous animal rights campaigns over the years, left Baywatch in 1997 but returned to the role in 2017 for a cameo appearance in the movie spinoff.

However, Pamela admitted she only agreed to take on the part once more after "a lot of bullying."

She also shockingly claimed bosses had expected her to do it for free.

Pamela has kept one of the famous red swimsuits she wore over the course of five seasons and revealed that she likes to slip it on every so often. "I had a couple back then. Now I only have one, and it fits," she shared with Entertainment Tonight.

The actress has maintained her physique over the years by following a strict diet that involves intermittent fasting. "I only eat between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It just makes me feel so great and energized," she told Vogue in February.

She also follows a dedicated supplement routine: "I've got a great doctor in L.A. who has given me this great vitamin regimen. I'm taking them and eating healthy as I'm vegan."

