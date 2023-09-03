Barbara Palvin channels Brigitte Bardot at Venice Film Festival with an iconic hairstyle

Owen Gould explained exactly how he achieved the look

The Venice Film Festival is not only a celebration of cinematic excellence but also a showcase of fashion and style.

This year, the festival witnessed a delightful throwback to Venice regular Brigitte Bardot, as supermodel Barbara Palvin graced the red carpet with a hairstyle reminiscent of the legendary French actress. What made this transformation even more special was the masterful touch of A-list adored hairdresser Owen Gould, who ensured that Barbara's hairstyle was not a mere imitation but a modern reinterpretation of Bardot's classic look.

“The inspiration for Barbara‘s hair came from none other than the iconic Brigitte Bardot. A classic up-do that exudes glamour while looking effortless,” explained Owen. The Hungarian beauty known for her striking features and versatility, often experiments with her beauty looks and her homage to Bardot left us in awe. The 60-inspired hairstyle is synonymous with glamour, sophistication, and a hint of vintage charm.

© Stefania D'Alessandro

Luckily for us Owen, explained exactly how he achieved the look:

“Step 1: After prepping the hair I sectioned 2 inch sections from the nape and worked my way up to the crown blow drying with a medium sized boat bristle brush for shine and volume.”

“ Step 2: Once the hair was dry I clipped in Hidden Crown Hair extensions throughout the head. This gave her natural hair, not only length but a subtle highlighted effect as well.”

“Step 3: The extensions also allowed me to give her those Bardot Bangs that complement everyone.”

“Step 4: Once the extensions were in place, I strategically started to pin the hair up in a way that looks as if she had rolled out of bed and threw her hair up in less than a minute.”

“Step 5: Once she put on the dress, I then pulled a few pieces out and added a light serum for some shine and separation.”