How to nail the 'French-Girl Fringe', according to a backstage session stylist

If you’re contemplating a fringe, there was plenty of style inspo at this season’s Spring Summer shows.

The so-called 'French-girl fringe' was spotted at Alberta Ferretti, Stella McCartney and Vaillant. Dubbed ‘Bardot bangs’ (after French actress Brigitte Bardot), they are long, piecey, wispy in places and sometimes middle-parted or swept over to one side.

Stella McCartney SS24

Of course, the cut can vary according to face shape and hair texture. For example, a heavy fringe, where there’s little-to-no forehead peeking through, looks really striking on a heart shaped face. Whereas a fringe that’s asymmetric and slightly longer on one side, will suit curly hair and also serve to soften a strong jaw line. But for it to be a French-girl fringe, it must look lived-in and have plenty of natural movement.

"I love the flat wrap technique for this," says Marc Trinder, session stylist and Director at Trinder Hair Studios. "Start by prepping with a heat protection product. If you want a sleeker look, use a heavier cream. For more body and bounce, opt for a mousse or volumising spray."

Vaillant SS24

When it comes to drying your fringe, Marc suggests using a paddle brush to wrap your fringe around your head. "You’re actually using the curve of your head to create a gentle bend in the hair and eliminate any kinks," he explains. "Brush your hair to the right, then the left - keep alternating direction until it’s dry. Then direct the final few blasts forwards, straight down. Your fringe will sit so much better around your hairline.”"

© Bettmann Brigitte Bardot is the OG inspiration of the 'French Girl Fringe'

To prevent your fringe sticking to your forehead, you can follow up with dry shampoo. Or if you’re after some soft hold, to make your hair more pliable, remember to mist some hairspray onto your paddle brush before you start styling.

Et Voilà.