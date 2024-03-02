The best beauty looks at the BRIT Awards 2024

As the BRIT Awards 2024 begin to unfold, London's O2 Arena is the epicentre of glamour and excitement with the red carpet already welcoming a constellation of stars. Hosted by the dynamic trio of Clara Amfo, Maya Jama, and Roman Kemp, this year's ceremony promises to be a must-see event.

Music and makeup aficionados alike have much to look forward to, with performances by Dua Lipa, RAYE, and Kylie Minogue adding to the allure of the evening.

The event, set to captivate audiences live on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:30 pm, will also feature a performance by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, who are contenders for Song of the Year with their chart-topping single, Miracle.

But it's not just the music that's drawing attention; the beauty looks on the red carpet are proving to be a highlight. This year, our favourite A-listers are not holding back, showcasing stunning hairstyles and makeup artistry that are as diverse and captivating as they are.

MORE: Bella Hadid teases her new beauty brand – here's what we know so far

RELATED: The best beauty looks at the SAG Awards 2024

Keep your eyes peeled for the most breathtaking looks of the night, as the BRIT Awards 2024 promises to be a showcase of not only musical talent but also of the latest trends in beauty…

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty looks at the 2024 BRITs:

Zara McDermott © Jeff Spicer Zara McDermott went for classic glamour in bold, matte red lipstick with a subtle contour along the cheekbones, adding definition to the face. Her eyebrows are well-groomed and filled in giving them a full, but natural 90s supermodel look.