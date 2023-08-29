Hailey Bieber unveils radical 'Strawberry Girl' red hair transformation

Food inspired trends are dominating the fashion and beauty sphere right now. From Korean syrup nails to tomato girls and latte makeup - the world is currently addicted to edible (but inedible) aesthetics.

An undeniable pioneer of such trends is, of course, Hailey Bieber. She made 2022 the year of the glazed donut nails, before launching her eponymous beauty brand Rhode, that is now famous for its Peptide Lip Treatment which comes in flavours including Salted Caramel, Watermelon and Vanilla.

Bieber has been dropping hints on social media all summer about the latest flavour of her cult-adored beauty product, 'Strawberry Glaze' which launched in partnership with Krispy Kreme doughnuts on August 28. Every day is a sartorial success where Hailey is concerned, but to celebrate her iconic new product, she debuted a brand new hair colour to match.

Hailey's hair was noticeably more auburn than we have seen in the past with an almost ginger biscuit-hued undertone emphasized by her novelty Strawberry earrings. Of course the tastemaker didn't stop there...

Hailey wore a white Marc Jacobs ruched mini dress paired with red kitten heel Manolo Blahnik mules and a red Ferragamo top handle bag. Later on, she wore a strapless form-fitting Ermanno Scervino red mini dress with the same handbag and patent red skyscraper mules from Maison Ernest. Both outfits boasted matching, siren red accessories that amped up the glam, and were a chic nod to her Strawberry beauty products.

There was a time where matching the colour of shoes to a handbag was the ultimate accessories rule for a uniformed look, yet emphasis on such a pairing does not appear in the current cool-girl fashion rule book. Hailey revived this classic styling hack with both of her looks, and of course, made us want to recreate her style instantly (kudos to her incredible stylist Dani Michelle).

Hailey shared an Instagram carousel from her big day with her 50m followers saying: “STRAWBERRY GLAZE DAY!!!!!!!!!Feeling over the moon today [emojis] thank you thank you thank you!”

Call it perfect timing, or call it Hailey just being the pioneering fashion icon that she is, but Hailey isn't the only person with strawberry red at the top of her agenda this summer. Fashionista's from Florence Pugh to Alexa Chung have proven that red is back with a bang for the late-summer/autumn period.

Outfits so delectable they look good enough to eat.