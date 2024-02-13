Hailey Bieber hard-launched a new hairstyle at the Super Bowl - and you probably didn't notice

Are you still reeling from the fashion moments at the Super Bowl LVIII this weekend? Same.

From Travis Kelce in custom Amiri to Taylor Swift's diamante cut-out Area jeans, Beyonce hard launching her cowgircore era in custom Dolce & Gabbana and Blake Lively's 90s R&B girl-esque Adidas x Balenciaga 'fit, there was so much to unpack on top of the Kansas City Chiefs' historic third back-to-back win.

Another moment you may have missed amongst all the outfit glamour was Hailey Bieber debuting a dramatic new hairstyle that suggests 'short hair girl summer' is no longer for 2024...

© Getty Images Hailey and Justin in the stands at the Super Bowl

The Rhode founder and style icon sat in the stands with her husband Justin, best friend Kendall Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian clan in the chicest Mob Wife-approved fluffy Saint Laurent leopard-print jacket. But the pièce de résistance was her stunning chocolate brown hair that has become significantly darker and significantly longer.

Hailey has a habit of hard-launching a new 'do to signify a career announcement. Last August she brought strawberry tresses with a strawberry doughnut lip glaze, and this year posted a multitude of photos for her 2024 look on the same day Erewhon announced her iconic smoothie is available to buy as an ice cream sundae. Trip to Los Angeles, anyone?

© Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey hard-launched her hair on Instagram yesterday

In true supermodel fashion, she shared an outfit image donning this season's most daring fashion trend - the no trousers aesthetic.

Perhaps we shouldn't be so surprised that the 27-year-old debuted a new hairstyle this month, considering 'new year, new hairstyle that everybody will immediately be recreating' is her annual speciality.

© Instagram/@haileybieber She also shared a close-up of her new long locks

Lest we forget, last January she debuted her blunt bob inspired by Margot Tenenbaum - the fictional gifted playwright portrayed by Gwyneth Paltrow in The Royal Tenenbaums - and the world swiftly followed suit, chopping their locks to get her look.

Though she's most often recognised in the beauty spheres for her dewy skin completion, the global It-girl is undeniably influential in the hair department.

We predict the triumphant return of hair extensions in 2024...