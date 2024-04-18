Buttercup blonde fringes are spring 2024's hottest hair trend

There's definitely something about the start of a new season that makes us want to switch up our look for the warmer months and our hair always seems to be the easiest way to make the biggest change.

We are constantly monitoring our fave celebs to see what they are doing with their looks and we've spotted a trend that the A-listers can't seem to get enough of.

While wispy "butterfly bangs" were trending at the start of the year, it looks like we'll be levelling it up over the next few months and committing to a classic block fringe, in the perfect summery shade.

© Getty Rihanna debuted her new 'do at the FENTY x PUMA Launch Party at Tobacco Dock in London

Last night, at the launch of her latest PUMA x FENTY collection, Rihanna debuted a dramatic new 'do and our jaws hit the flaw. The mum of two, who's natural hair is a dark brown shade, transformed her look with sleek butter blonde tresses finished off with a statement full fringe.

It's this combination of buttercup blonde hair with a face-framing fringe that has got the whole office wanting to book a trip to the salon. And it's not just Ri Ri who has caught our eye, there's a whole host of celeb inspo to take with you to your next appointment.

© Getty All eyes were on Zendaya during the 'Challengers' photocall at Claridges Hotel in London.

At the London photocall for her latest movie, Challengers, Zendaya switched up her look with a similar full fringe moment in a bleached blonde hue. The 27-year-old paired hers with a slick high ponytail, in true tennis-core style.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita wears her warm blonde locks in a 60's style up-do on The Masked Singer.

Last but by no means least, Rita Ora, who has been partial to bleach blonde bangs in the past, showcased a more honeyed hue on her Instagram which was fashioned into a 60's inspired chignon.

With so many celebs opting for buttercup blonde bangs, we are expecting to see the trend takeover this spring. The fringe adds the perfect amount of sophistication to any look, while the buttery shade keeps it playful.