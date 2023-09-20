Millie Bobby Brown just matched her outfit to her beauty brand and it was truly iconic

The Stranger Things actress shared an image on Instagram to make an announcement about Florence By Mills

This year really has been a significant one for Millie Bobby Brown.

The Stranger Things starlet and beauty entrepreneur added author, fashion designer and pet apparel creator to her roster in 2023. Not to mention her engagement to Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi (where she happened to be wearing the perfect proposal outfit).

To make a new announcement about her brand, Florence By Mills, the 19-year-old shared an image on Instagram matching her outfit to the colour of its packaging, and it was pretty iconic.

Millie wore a long-sleeved lavender jumper adorned with sequins - which was giving us total party season inspiration - paired with purple cargos. Her trousers balanced out the look and gave it an air of Y2K casual. Wearing a dressy ensemble with a super-relaxed layer is a cool-girl favourite off-duty styling hack (remember when the fashionistas were layering blazers with hoodies last winter?).

All of Florence By Mills’ products, from makeup brushes to lip scrubs, moisturisers to haircare, comes in calming lilac packaging, which paired perfectly against Millie's ensemble.

She shared the image on Tuesday announcing that her brand’s debut fragrance,Wildly Me, is now available to purchase at instore at the German cosmetics chain Douglas Cosmetics (fear not, UK-based Millie stans, it's already available in Superdrug).

Millie created Florence By Mills for fellow Gen-Z’s who are apprehensive about about using skincare at a young age: “Florence grows with me. It’s kind of a beautiful coming of age company,” she recently explained in an interview with WWD.

“The brand started in 2019, and I never initially thought I was going to do a fragrance until it kind of came to me, like OK, this is something that feels right, something that people are asking for.

“And I actually don’t have a perfume that I particularly like and have gravitated toward, so building that and finding my fragrance was a real journey. Staying true to who I am and what I love is the journey of finding my fragrance.”

She absolutely nailed dressing "on brand."