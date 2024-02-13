Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best beauty looks at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:

The best beauty looks at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Check out the best celebrity hair and makeup looks from this year's event…

Margot Robbie smiling in a pink jacket and crop top at the Oscars Luncheon
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer
Share this:

The countdown to the 96th Academy Awards is on, and we can't wait to watch the prestigious awards ceremony live on March 10.

 But in the meantime, before we find out which stars have bagged the top accolades, there is the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon to satisfy celebrity beauty fans. 

This year, the event took place on Monday at California hotel The Beverly Hilton, and naturally the looks were less high-octane than they no doubt will be at the main event, instead the stars radiated a certain fresh, everyday elegance.

 READ: The 10 best beauty looks at the Critics Choice Awards 2024

 Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty looks at the 2024 Oscars Nominees Luncheon:

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie wearing a pink jacket and crop top at the Oscars Luncheon© Getty

Barbie star Margot Robbie looked characteristically gorgeous, sporting a natural, no-makeup makeup look. She wore a pretty flush on the apples of her cheeks and delivered major lash envy in the areas of curl and separation.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt wearing a purple shirt at the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon © Getty

Oppenheimer actress Emily Blunt went for bronzy warmth, wearing apricot blush and a brushed-up brow look.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone with hear hair in a ponytail wearing a monochrome blazer at the Oscars Luncheon© Getty

Poor Things star Emma Stone kept things understated, wearing her hair in a simple ponytail. She wore a clean slick of black liner to define her green eyes and went for a pretty pink lip shade.

MORE: The best beauty looks at the Emmys 2024

READ: The best Grammy 2024 celebrity beauty looks

America Ferrera

America Ferrera in a pale blue high-necked dress at the Oscars Luncheon© Getty

America Ferrera wore her hair in a gently tousled chin-length bob and kept things muted with a nude-pink lip.

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan wearing a black high-necked dress at the 96th Oscars Nominee Luncheon© Getty

Carey Mulligan opted for a gently enhanced brow shape, black liner and a terracotta lip.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish wearing a headscarf and rimless glasses at the Oscars Luncheon© Getty

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish injected her look with a splash of colour via a vibrant headscarf. The rest of her beauty look consisted of feathered brows, a subtle coat of mascara and a glossy lip.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in a black strapless dress at the Oscars Luncheon© Getty

The Holders actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph injected the event with a dose of glamour, wearing her hair in a voluminous half-up, half-down style. She wore a wash of glittery eyeshadow and rocked an angular brow look.   

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg in a grey suit at the Oscars Luncheon© Getty

Presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg wore her hair smooth, loose and side-parted. For makeup she wore a wash of taupe across her lids, a warm brown-nude lip, and focused on lash length in her outer corners.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more