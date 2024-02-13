The best beauty looks at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon

The countdown to the 96th Academy Awards is on, and we can't wait to watch the prestigious awards ceremony live on March 10.

But in the meantime, before we find out which stars have bagged the top accolades, there is the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon to satisfy celebrity beauty fans.

This year, the event took place on Monday at California hotel The Beverly Hilton, and naturally the looks were less high-octane than they no doubt will be at the main event, instead the stars radiated a certain fresh, everyday elegance.

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty looks at the 2024 Oscars Nominees Luncheon:

Margot Robbie © Getty Barbie star Margot Robbie looked characteristically gorgeous, sporting a natural, no-makeup makeup look. She wore a pretty flush on the apples of her cheeks and delivered major lash envy in the areas of curl and separation.

Emily Blunt © Getty Oppenheimer actress Emily Blunt went for bronzy warmth, wearing apricot blush and a brushed-up brow look.

Poor Things star Emma Stone kept things understated, wearing her hair in a simple ponytail. She wore a clean slick of black liner to define her green eyes and went for a pretty pink lip shade.

America Ferrera © Getty America Ferrera wore her hair in a gently tousled chin-length bob and kept things muted with a nude-pink lip.

Carey Mulligan © Getty Carey Mulligan opted for a gently enhanced brow shape, black liner and a terracotta lip.

Billie Eilish © Getty Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish injected her look with a splash of colour via a vibrant headscarf. The rest of her beauty look consisted of feathered brows, a subtle coat of mascara and a glossy lip.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph © Getty The Holders actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph injected the event with a dose of glamour, wearing her hair in a voluminous half-up, half-down style. She wore a wash of glittery eyeshadow and rocked an angular brow look.