The best beauty looks at the Emmys 2024

The biggest night in television is back with a bang, and we can hardly contain our excitement. The 2024 Emmys is finally here, four months after the original September airdate was pushed back by the SAG-AFTRA strike, and the red carpet has wasted no time in cranking up the festivities.

As Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre welcomes the leading luminaries, gathering to celebrate the best of prime-time television, we're on hand to spotlight the beauty looks that stopped us in our tracks.

Previous red carpet-goers include contemporary beauties Jodie Comer, Zendaya, Claire Foy and many more, each working closely with the very best facialists, hairstylists and makeup artists to ensure that they look utterly picture-perfect, hence it's hardly surprising that the Emmys has racked up a reputation as one of the season's most glamorous awards ceremonies.

