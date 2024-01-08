Golden Globes 2024: The 10 best beauty looks

Awards season has hit the ground running with the Golden Globes, and we are totally here for the first-rate level of glamour.

The annual event, held to celebrate leading luminaries across film and television, pulled in the A-listers, marking the first major red carpet moment of 2024.

The ceremony vibe tends to be more classically inclined than avant-garde, but the glam squads brought their beauty A-game, delivering both elegance and impact.

MORE: 30 best dressed stars at Golden Globes 2024: Margot Robbie, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Lawrence, more amazing outfits

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty looks at this year's Golden Globes:

1 10 Margot Robbie © Getty The Barbie actress looked utterly radiant A prime example of skin excellence, if ever we saw it. As is her wont, Margot Robbie looked sublime. Her natural, fresh look was created by Pati Dubroff who went with Chanel's most exclusive lipstick to date on the actress' lips, 31 Le Rouge in the shade 'Rouge Beige'. "The inspiration for Margot’s look was all about lightly leaning into Barbie with a lot of healthy, warm skin and a soft 'Barbie' touch. No hard lines and nothing too dark, with softness all around," Pati revealed via Chanel.

2 10 Ayo Edebiri © Getty Short hairstyles are having a serious moment Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri delivered a dose of major hair envy with her smooth, chin-skimming bob, styled by a gentle wave running through by hairstylist Miles Jeffries. According to his Instagram, he went over hair with straighteners, then added "kicks and bends" with a one-inch curling iron for a "softer, sleek look with some movement and a little flip".

3 10 Florence Pugh © Getty The actress is never afraid to experiment Florence Pugh also served in the hair department, rocking a retro Teddy Boy-inspired look, created by Adir Abergel using Virtue. Her hair was complemented by an Alex Babsky makeup look, featuring strong, straight arches, a flattering hint of black liner and pale pink lipstick, Valentino's Rosso Valentino in the shade '108A'.

4 10 Jennifer Lopez © Getty JLo's hair was phenomenal Multi-hyphenate powerhouse Jennifer Lopez oozed Old Hollywood glamour with voluminous side-parted waves created by Chris Appleton and glowy, lit-from-within skin.

5 10 Hailee Steinfeld © Getty The star channelled the vintage beauty icon Hailee Steinfeld was giving Audrey Hepburn elegance in sheer opera gloves and a sweeping updo featuring pretty, face-framing wisps. Her hair look was created by Ricky Fraser and her natural makeup, complete with feline-esque liner to accentuate her eyes, was by Ash K Holm.

6 10 Gillian Anderson © Getty The Sex Education star went for an understated makeup look Gillian Anderson looked luminous, and revealed on Instagram that she prepped her skin with a Dr. Barbara Sturm facial. Her makeup felt understated and fresh, consisting of long, fluttery lashes and a neutral lip.

7 10 Natalie Portman © Getty Natalie's look felt classically elegant Natalie Portman wore her hair slicked back in a middle-parted low ponytail alongside a smokey eye and a shiny neutral lip by Lisa Storey.

8 10 Rachel Brosnahan © Getty The actress opted for one of this season's hottest trends The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan hopped on one of the biggest beauty trends of the moment: hair bows. Her take had a slightly vampiric air, in the form of a high pony tied with a flowy scarlet ribbon, complemented by a matching statement lip.

9 10 Ariana Greenblatt © Getty Ariana completed her look with oval French tips Barbie actress Ariana Greenblatt leaned into grunge with a capital 'G', and we can't get enough. She looked every inch the modern It-girl with soft, charcoal-hued liner and undone, messy-textured hair.