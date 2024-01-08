Golden Globes 2024: The 10 best beauty looks

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty looks at this year's Golden Globes:
Margot Robbie
A prime example of skin excellence, if ever we saw it. As is her wont, Margot Robbie looked sublime. Her natural, fresh look was created by Pati Dubroff who went with Chanel's most exclusive lipstick to date on the actress' lips, 31 Le Rouge in the shade 'Rouge Beige'. "The inspiration for Margot’s look was all about lightly leaning into Barbie with a lot of healthy, warm skin and a soft 'Barbie' touch. No hard lines and nothing too dark, with softness all around," Pati revealed via Chanel.
Ayo Edebiri
Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri delivered a dose of major hair envy with her smooth, chin-skimming bob, styled by a gentle wave running through by hairstylist Miles Jeffries. According to his Instagram, he went over hair with straighteners, then added "kicks and bends" with a one-inch curling iron for a "softer, sleek look with some movement and a little flip".
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh also served in the hair department, rocking a retro Teddy Boy-inspired look, created by Adir Abergel using Virtue. Her hair was complemented by an Alex Babsky makeup look, featuring strong, straight arches, a flattering hint of black liner and pale pink lipstick, Valentino's Rosso Valentino in the shade '108A'.
Jennifer Lopez
Multi-hyphenate powerhouse Jennifer Lopez oozed Old Hollywood glamour with voluminous side-parted waves created by Chris Appleton and glowy, lit-from-within skin.
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld was giving Audrey Hepburn elegance in sheer opera gloves and a sweeping updo featuring pretty, face-framing wisps. Her hair look was created by Ricky Fraser and her natural makeup, complete with feline-esque liner to accentuate her eyes, was by Ash K Holm.
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson looked luminous, and revealed on Instagram that she prepped her skin with a Dr. Barbara Sturm facial. Her makeup felt understated and fresh, consisting of long, fluttery lashes and a neutral lip.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman wore her hair slicked back in a middle-parted low ponytail alongside a smokey eye and a shiny neutral lip by Lisa Storey.
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan hopped on one of the biggest beauty trends of the moment: hair bows. Her take had a slightly vampiric air, in the form of a high pony tied with a flowy scarlet ribbon, complemented by a matching statement lip.
Ariana Greenblatt
Barbie actress Ariana Greenblatt leaned into grunge with a capital 'G', and we can't get enough. She looked every inch the modern It-girl with soft, charcoal-hued liner and undone, messy-textured hair.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried went for pinky-purple hues on the eye, sporting a striking blend of rosewood and mauve, created by Kate Lee. The Mean Girls actress wore her hair loose down her back in an elegant side parting, styled by Renato Campora.