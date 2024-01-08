Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Golden Globes 2024: The 10 best beauty looks
From Margot Robbie's £140 lipstick to Florence Pugh's Teddy Boy cool, these are the most striking hair and makeup moments from this year's ceremony

Margot Robbie smiling with glowy skin at the Golden Globes
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer
Awards season has hit the ground running with the Golden Globes, and we are totally here for the first-rate level of glamour.

 The annual event, held to celebrate leading luminaries across film and television, pulled in the A-listers, marking the first major red carpet moment of 2024. 

The ceremony vibe tends to be more classically inclined than avant-garde, but the glam squads brought their beauty A-game, delivering both elegance and impact.

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty looks at this year's Golden Globes:

110

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie smiling with glowy skin at the Golden Globes © Getty
The Barbie actress looked utterly radiant

A prime example of skin excellence, if ever we saw it. As is her wont, Margot Robbie looked sublime. Her natural, fresh look was created by Pati Dubroff who went with Chanel's most exclusive lipstick to date on the actress' lips, 31 Le Rouge in the shade 'Rouge Beige'. "The inspiration for Margot’s look was all about lightly leaning into Barbie with a lot of healthy, warm skin and a soft 'Barbie' touch. No hard lines and nothing too dark, with softness all around," Pati revealed via Chanel.

210

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri with her hair in a bob smiling at the Golden Globes © Getty
Short hairstyles are having a serious moment

Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri delivered a dose of major hair envy with her smooth, chin-skimming bob, styled by a gentle wave running through by hairstylist Miles Jeffries. According to his Instagram, he went over hair with straighteners, then added "kicks and bends" with a one-inch curling iron for a "softer, sleek look with some movement and a little flip".

310

Florence Pugh 

Florence Pughwith Teddy Boy hairstyle at the Golden Globes © Getty
The actress is never afraid to experiment

Florence Pugh also served in the hair department, rocking a retro Teddy Boy-inspired look, created by Adir Abergel using Virtue. Her hair was complemented by an Alex Babsky makeup look, featuring strong, straight arches, a flattering hint of black liner and pale pink lipstick, Valentino's Rosso Valentino in the shade '108A'.

410

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez smiling with bouncy blow dry at the Golden Globes © Getty
JLo's hair was phenomenal

Multi-hyphenate powerhouse Jennifer Lopez oozed Old Hollywood glamour with voluminous side-parted waves created by Chris Appleton and glowy, lit-from-within skin.

510

Hailee Steinfeld 

Hailee Steinfeld wearing her hair in an updo with face-framing pieces © Getty
The star channelled the vintage beauty icon

Hailee Steinfeld was giving Audrey Hepburn elegance in sheer opera gloves and a sweeping updo featuring pretty, face-framing wisps. Her hair look was created by Ricky Fraser and her natural makeup, complete with feline-esque liner to accentuate her eyes, was by Ash K Holm.

610

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson wearing a natural makeup look at the Golden Globes © Getty
The Sex Education star went for an understated makeup look

Gillian Anderson looked luminous, and revealed on Instagram that she prepped her skin with a Dr. Barbara Sturm facial. Her makeup felt understated and fresh, consisting of long, fluttery lashes and a neutral lip.

710

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman with slick middle-parted hair and smoky eye at the Golden Globes © Getty
Natalie's look felt classically elegant

Natalie Portman wore her hair slicked back in a middle-parted low ponytail alongside a smokey eye and a shiny neutral lip by Lisa Storey.

810

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan looking over her shoulder at the Golden Globes with her hair in a red bow and red lipstick © Getty
The actress opted for one of this season's hottest trends

 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan hopped on one of the biggest beauty trends of the moment: hair bows. Her take had a slightly vampiric air, in the form of a high pony tied with a flowy scarlet ribbon, complemented by a matching statement lip.

910

Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt with grungy eyeliner and French tips © Getty
Ariana completed her look with oval French tips

Barbie actress Ariana Greenblatt leaned into grunge with a capital 'G', and we can't get enough. She looked every inch the modern It-girl with soft, charcoal-hued liner and undone, messy-textured hair.

1010

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried wearing purple eyeshadow at the Golden Globes© Getty
The actress went for a bold colour on the eyes

Amanda Seyfried went for pinky-purple hues on the eye, sporting a striking blend of rosewood and mauve, created by Kate Lee. The Mean Girls actress wore her hair loose down her back in an elegant side parting, styled by Renato Campora. 

