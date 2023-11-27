Sofia Richie's collab Matilda Djerf is almost here: Here's everything we know

As far as contemporary style icons go, Sofia Richie and Matilda Djerf are the cream of the crop.

The two high-profile fashion girlies have captured audiences with their respective style games, and now Sofia and Matilda are working on an exciting clothing crossover.

Mark November 30th in your calendar, because that's when Sofia's line with Djerf Avenue is going live. Time to tweak our current Christmas wish list accordingly…

But what exactly is on offer from the It-girl pairing?

If you need a quick refresh, Djerf Avenue is a Swedish ready-to-wear brand which was created by Swedish influencer-turned-designer Matilda Djerf in 2019.

Born out of a "love for vintage and the perfect basics" the label has adopted a seasonless approach.

Spanning cool-girl knitwear to Insta-hit dresses, Djerf Avenue's pieces are designed to "embody the confident, chic, and laid-back person on the go".

While the details surrounding the collaboration have been largely kept under wraps, a series of campaign snaps shared on Sofia's Instagram gave us a pretty clear picture of the vibe.

Providing a masterclass in cool-girl, covetable loungewear, Matilda knocked on Sofia's wreath-adorned front door holding a stack of elegantly wrapped gifts.

Both sported relaxed-fit loungewear featuring cutesy, vintage-esque prints and a creamy, off-white colour palette was present throughout.

A quick scan of the Djerf Avenue website, and it appears that these pyjamas are in fact part of this upcoming collaboration.

Other pieces to have on your radar? We've spied a frill-lined shorts-cami set that would be extremely well-received come Christmas morning…