The real-life Lily van der Woodsen's secret to glowing skin

The original Gossip Girl series ended over a decade ago but the real-life 'Birkin Mom' Kelly Rutherford keeps our style thirst quenched with her exquisitely curated Instagram.

Thankfully, the chicest mom on TV has also taken to TikTok recently to share the beauty and makeup secrets she learnt while on set of the popular series. While visiting Paris during fashion week, Kelly shared her favourite products and shows us how she applies them.

Sharing her beauty preferences, Kelly explained how she loves a more pared-back makeup look: "When I was doing Gossip Girl, I used to always watch what the makeup artist did. They were so good and made everything so natural. I learned a lot from them."

In collaboration with buzzy makeup brand Merit Beauty, Kelly got ready for the Isabel Marant AW24 show with her trademark blonde hair slicked back into a low bun, wearing a chic Isabel Marant denim jacket.

Eagle-eyed viewers will see that Lily, oops I mean Kelly, applied Merit's Flush Balm in Cheeky with a No.1 brush to the apples of her cheeks (and a quick sweep over the eyelids) before showing off a new product by the brand - its Day Glow in 'Solstice.' From what we can tell, it's a gorgeous glow-giving bronze highlighter and is scheduled to hit the shelves soon.

© Getty Kelly Rutherford attends the Isabel Marant AW24 show

Talking to the camera about her love of fashion, Kelly said that despite loving the creativity of different trends, she's just like Lily in her preference for classic designs that never go out of style.

Applying Merit's Solo Shadow in 'Nelson', a grey-toned cream eyeshadow, all over her lids with her fingertips, Kelly finished off her eyes with a few coats of Merit's Clean Lash mascara.

Dabbing Merit's Signature Lip Matte in Sunday, Kelly shared her favourite beauty look: "I love a smoky eye with a pale pink lip. This one's a matte but super hydrating. I feel like that's really rare for a matte lip. This one's super weightless and nice."