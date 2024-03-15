Gigi Hadid delivers a lesson in grandpa-chic dressing with socks and loafers combo

It's not very often we get the privilege of seeing Gigi Hadid’s iconic model-off-duty looks, so when we do we consider ourselves lucky.

The model, mother and founder of cashmere label Guest in Residence stepped out on the streets of New York City yesterday in a chic all-black ensemble, but our stylistic eye was drawn to her choice of footwear.

© Getty I will be recreating this look for Saturday night drinks

Gigi chose to style a pair of slouchy white socks and loafers with a pair of shiny black leggings, a crew neck knit, a sleek blazer and a pair of oval shades, perfectly nailing the ‘I just threw this on and it looks amazing’ aesthetic we all strive for most days.

She paired her sophisticated look with her newly cut bob hairstyle, which was styled with a dramatic side parting, glowing skin and a plump neutral lip shade.

© Getty A quintessential Hails look

It's no secret that slouchy white socks and loafers are many style mavens bread and butter, in fact, I would go as far as to say that it’s Hailey Bieber's fashion Cryptonite. The BFF of Gigi’s younger sister Bella is often seen donning the footwear combo with mini skirts, bagging jeans, trench coats and trousers.

© Getty Loafers were everywhere during fashion month

Hailey and Gigi aren’t the only famed faces who love a loafer. Earlier this year the four fashion capitals saw an array of stylistic mavens donning the grandad-core kicks, some styling their loafers with coloured socks while others, chose to pair them with this spring's most notable new hosiery obsession- the knee-high stocking.

© Getty Another Gigi outfit that I will be recreating this weekend

Gigi has been a loafer lover for a while now, often seen sporting her beloved leopard print options and two-toned brown and white shiny leather options with brightly coloured socks, so this look doesn’t come as a surprise, but more of a clarification that slouchy socks and loafers are still trending.