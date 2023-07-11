Miranda Kerr reveals the trick to her flawless skin, and it’s simpler than you think

Victoria’s Secret alum Miranda Kerr certainly knows a thing or two about skincare. Having founded her own beauty brand, Kora Organics, back in 2009, the mum-of-three has always been one step ahead of the curve when it comes to organic wellness.

“Using certified organic became important to me when I was a teenager, because my mum was diagnosed with cancer, so as a family we learnt that a lot of everyday things that we were using contained chemicals that were potentially detrimental to our health and were potentially contributing to my mum’s illness," Miranda tells Hello! Fashion, “We weren’t able to find anything on the market in the skincare space that was certified organic and truly results driven, and that was really my light bulb moment when I said I really want to create these [skincare] products.”

Her new Kora Organics Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Serum has been truly transformative for complexion, “Traditional retinols have felt very harsh on my skin. When I was pregnant with my boys, obviously I couldn’t use a traditional retinol, so it was hard finding a healthy natural option that still gave me the results that I needed.” The new skincare product in the Kora Organics range, is an exciting market first – a certified organic retinol, offering an alternative serum to what's out there right now.

Containing Bakuchiol oil and Alfalfa extract, Kerr explains that these two powerhouse ingredients “work together to visibly treat the signs of aging, [as well as containing] acai plant stem cells and Rosehip oil to target environmental stresses. It’s gentle enough to use every single day and not only can you use it every single day you can use it morning and night without any irritation, and without any dryness. I’ve been using it for over six months, and I’ve seen the results in my skin.”

The serum also contains one of Kerr’s favourite ingredients, noni, which is commonly found in Australia and Southeast Asia. “I’ve been drinking noni since I was thirteen, and it’s so good for you. It’s a superfood, it has over a 160 vitamins and minerals, and it works on a solar level."

“There is this misconception that maybe organic is not as powerful as a conventional product,” Kerr adds. “But you are getting up to sixty percent more antioxidants from a certified organic ingredient verse non organics, and the reason why is because when have a certified organic farm, you’re not allowed to grow and harvest on the same soil, so therefore the soil is not nutrient depleted – it’s antioxidant rich.”

Superfood for supermodel skin? We're ready to eat it up.