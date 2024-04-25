'Pearl Skin' is the soft-focus beauty trend you need to try

Up until recently, we've seen ultra-dewy skin trends like ‘glass skin’ and ‘glazed donut’ take centre stage. But now, it’s all about creating a lit-from-within luminosity that experts are calling ‘Pearl Skin’.

It’s the soft, semi-matte sheen of everyone’s favourite gem, but for your complexion…

What is Pearl Skin?

Self-proclaimed “Queen of Pearl Skin” and make-up artist, Katie Jane Hughes, describes the trending look as “luminous and glowy, without looking shimmery and shiny”.

One thing we know for sure is that with 37.1M views on TikTok you can definitely expect to see the trend everywhere this Spring, as people begin to seek out ways to get a light-reflecting complexion.

READ: Hair Dusting might be the secret to 'expensive hair' but what actually is it?

MORE: It's official, the side parting is back: 10 photos to inspire you in 2024

How to get Pearl Skin?

The secret to the semi-matte finish lies in creating a look that’s oil-free but still three-dimensional, which means clever product placement. Yes, it might sound difficult but we promise it’s easy to achieve.

As with most base techniques, the trick lies in prepping the skin with hydrating, illuminating skincare products first so it can glow through the rest of your make-up.

Make-up artist Zoe Kim Kenealy describes the look as an 'almost accidental glow' that looks like it's 'marinated into the skin' as opposed to sitting on top.

Her top tips to get the perfect glow? Use a light base like a CC cream instead of a foundation to get that lived in texture and to allow your natural radiance to shine through.

She also recommends using cream based products that will help the finished look appear more seamless and topping it all off with a dab of liquid pearlescent highlighter on the top of your cheekbones and above each brow.

What skin types does Pearl Skin suit?

The final finish can be tailored to suit all skin types. The carefully considered highlight brings life to dull complexions which we are all struggling with as we emerge from our Winter hibernation.

If you do have a more oily skin type TikTok MUA Steph Hui recommends using a tissue to dab away any excess skincare on your t-zone, before continuing with the rest of your routine.

@stxph.h PEARL SKIN TREND achieved using @maccosmeticsusa products #MACCrew #AD MACHyperReal​ I used: - Hyper Real Serumizer - Hyper Real Skin Canvas Balm - Strobe Cream (Pinklite) - Serum Powered Foundation (NC18) - Glow Play Blush (Temptalia) - Mineralize Skin Finish (Lightscapade) - Eye Glass - Lip Liner (Vino) - Squirt plumping gloss stick (Lower Cut) ♬ original sound - stephhui

Add a pop of hydrating gloss, a slick of mascara and a touch of blush and you’re good to go.

Whoever said diamonds are a girl's best friend clearly hadn’t tried this technique...