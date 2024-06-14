Rita Ora reveals the skincare secret that 'changed her skin'

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



On any given day you'll find us dreaming about drinking cocktails on a sunny beach, getting our hands on the latest beauty launches, and having skin as sensational as Rita Ora.

Even when she's papped off guard she always seems to always have that lit from within glow that we are all after. So you can imagine our delight when she shared an Instagram story with her 16.1M followers, crediting aesthetician, Shani Darden, for her flawless complexion.

The 33-year-old took to social media to share a bare-faced selfie saying, "She literally changed my skin @shanidarden so lucky." Yes, we know what you're thinking. Shocked but not surprised that her skincare routine relies on the expert skills of a celeb facialist - lucky indeed.

© @ritaora Rita pays regular visits to skincare expert Shani Darden

But the good news is Shani Darden has her own skincare line which you can use at home and in the wise words of the woman herself, "you don't have to be a celebrity to have Shani Darden skin."

In a video she filmed with Sephora and posted on her own Instagram page, she shares her top three things you need to get a red carpet glow at home and the routine looks surprisingly simple.

She recommends starting with a hydrating serum that will moisturise and plump your skin to give you a glassy glow. "You can use it morning and night before your sunscreen and before your moisturiser at night," she explains.

The next step? Incorporate a tool. She uses the Vibration Therapy Sculpting Wand, which is something she has used in her facials for 19 years.

Finish with an exfoliator. "The reason you want to exfoliate is to remove all the dead skin on the surface so other products can penetrate and do their work, also it'll give you an amazing glow," she shares.

And if Rita’s skin isn’t enough to convince you to take advice from skincare guru Shani, then maybe her other celeb clients will have you tempted to try her product range. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jessica Alba, and Kelly Rowland are all among a long list of a-listers who have also reaped the benefits of her glow giving skills.

We'll take one of whatever they're using, please.