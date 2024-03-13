Rita Ora reveals her secret to fresh, spring skin

Spring is on the horizon and as the sun begins to make more of an appearance we find ourselves being drawn to a lighter, more illuminating beauty routine.

After spending more time in New Zealand since her marriage to husband Taika Waititi, there’s nobody we want to hear from more than Rita Ora when it comes to perfecting that effortless sun-kissed skin look.

We’ve been keeping a close eye on the 33-year-old’s socials and while it’s not uncommon to see her bare-faced on her off duty days, it’s taken until now for her to finally share the base product she swears by.

In a recent story, shared with her 16.1 million instagram followers, she sang the praises of Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader’s Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser in Golden for allowing her to go filter-free on the app.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita revealed her favourite skin perfecting primer on her Instagram

READ: Victoria Beckham just dropped three new eyeshadow shades and they're perfect for spring

MORE: The best red carpet beauty looks at the Oscars 2024

It comes as no surprise that the two cult brands have come up with a formula worth raving about. It combines the high-performance quality we have come to love from Victoria Beckham Beauty with Augustinus Bader’s skin care expertise to create a blurring, bronzing and moisturising primer.

Yes, as expected it’s not cheap with the smallest size coming in at £60, but hear us out. You can use it multiple ways which makes it slightly more affordable with a little girl maths, and it'll improve the appearance of your skin over time.

READ: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's matching trainers are going to be huge this spring

MORE: Most Wanted: The 5 products our Beauty Director is swooning over this week

Apply it on its own a la Rita Ora for an all over LA girl glow, dab a few drops on your cheekbones on top of your makeup as you would with a liquid highlighter, or if you’re feeling extremely luxe you can even mix it in with your favourite body cream.

We already know this is going to be a staple in our makeup bags but if you have fairer skin and want the same glowy finish without any extra bronzing then fear not. They also have an untinted version that will give you the same blurred-skin effect with all the complexion-perfecting skin care benefits.