Rita Ora’s skincare saviour has been revealed

We’re constantly lusting over Rita Ora’s offbeat street style, daringly sheer ensembles and cool-girl hairstyles.

See-through jumpsuits, Madonna-inspired corsets, hairbows, 'weird girl' manicures, you name it - she's done it. The 32-year-old singer, fashion designer and wife of Taika Waititi has an enviably stylish sartorial agenda.

Lest we forget, that she also has a penchant for incredible face glam (more on her most iconic looks below), and now she has revealed how she keeps her skin glowing.

Rita reposted an Instagram reel by Pawnta Abrahimi (@pawnta), featuring herself and Pawnta - a Beverly Hills-based cosmetics dermatologist, where she says: “I'm here with my girl [Pawnta], I’m so excited - she’s gonna freshen me up. Especially for filming, I need to look alive”. After receiving her treatments (which are undisclosed), she says: “Oh my god my face looks so fresh, my skin feels fantastic.”“For real, this is crazy. I could cry," she continues.

Pawnta was a makeup artist for Chanel cosmetics, then an ICU nurse before becoming a cosmetics dermatologist. Her previous celebrity clients include Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie and Beberexha.

Skincare is of the utmost importance to Rita: “In my everyday life, I go for a stripped-back, natural approach to makeup, and a big part of that look is ensuring my skin is hydrated from the get-go,” she said in an interview with Byrdie in August.

When in the spotlight, however, Rita's make-up looks are less 'stripped back', more 'showstopping glamour'.

One of her most iconic beauty moments was her wedding makeup created by makeup artist Anthony H. Nguyen which was inspired by Brigitte Bardot, using the eyes as a focal point to create a striking and alluring look.

She also donned a weird and wonderful Fashion Awards 2022 look where she had prosthetic fish gills attached to her face.

Rita can officially add beauty muse to her list of accolades.