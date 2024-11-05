Rita Ora's glitter eyeshadow look is Victoria Beckham-approved

Party season is by no means limited to just the outfit. In fact, the beauty is almost just as important.

Someone who understands this fact better than anyone is It-Brit and overall muse, Rita Ora.

Posting a close-up selfie snap to her Instagram on Tuesday morning, the singer, songwriter, actress and entrepreneur dazzled in a glittery face beat, perfect for any opulent occasion.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita's glam look matched her diamond earrings and pearl-adorned headband

Opting for a full coverage face base, pink-toned blushed and sculpting contour, the Ask & You Shall Receive singer made sure all emphasis was on her striking silver glitter eyeshadow, crafted in a sleek winged shape.

To add more fuel to the beauty-induced fire, Rita added a set of jet-black fluffy lashes to accentuate her deep brown eyes. She completed the look with her go-to browny-pink glossy lipstick shade.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita recently sported a glitter liquid liner look to film and episode of The Masked Singer US © Instagram/@ritaora Glitter eyeshadow is Rita's glam kryptonite

In all honesty, it’s very rare that we ever see The Masked Singer US judge without a funky eye palette. Over the past few months while on the show, she matched her outfit to her makeup look on more than one occasion, and let's not forget her enviable on-stage performance attire.

Rita isn’t the only famed face partial to a spot of glitter in her makeup routine. Versace muse Iris Law is often seen sporting a glittery eye when not fronting global campaigns. She even took to TikTok last week to show fans her favourite products and application method.

Even the queen of sleek chic fashion Victoria Beckham loves a touch of shimmer for autumn/winter. Last year, she revealed her go-to ‘Holiday Smokey Eye’ look via Instagram, using her fame Satin Kajal liner in the shade Night Flash- a slate black shade formulated with silver sparkles.

If there’s ever a time of year to wear glitter, it’s most definitely throughout November, December and early January - because why wouldn’t you want to spread festive cheer via a sparkly makeup look?