Rita Ora stuns in dramatic red eyeshadow for her Disney acting debut

I think we all remember feeling pleasantly surprised at Rita Ora's portrayal of Mia Grey in the film adaptations of the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy.

Since then, however, her acting career has taken a backseat to let other ventures take centre stage- alongside making endless music hits, she's presented The Masked Singer across the world and designed multiple clothing collections with Primark, not to mention performed live for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Yesterday she revealed that she's going to be back on our screens starring in Disney+'s new movie Descendants: The Rise of Red.

© Instagram / @ritaorra Rita shared close-ups of her crimson glam

The story follows Red - the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe - the daughter of Cinderella, as they team up to save Auradon by travelling back in time using the White Rabbit's pocket watch, to stop an event that would cause grave consequences.

Rita will play the iconic role of Queen of Hearts - the cantankerous antagonist who first appeared in the 1865 book Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll.

She shared a plethora of images from on and off the set of the movie on Instagram with the caption: "All hail the Queen of Hearts ❤️ Descendants: #TheRiseOfRed, a Disney Original Movie, is available July 12 on @disneyplus," and her crimson statement face glam was truly incredible.

© Instagram / @ritaorra She wore tooth gems to match her 3d eye rhinestones

A muted-toned complexion made the perfect canvas for a decadent, deep red eyeshadow that reached just below her brows to shine. Tonal diamates were strategically placed over the top for extra dramatic glamour. A candy-apple-hued lip and cool-girl-approved red tooth gems finished off her dazzling look.

Rita was dressed in a head-to-toe red look that gave 2023 Paris Couture Week Doja Cat a run for her money, with a dress featuring a corset-style body, sheer embellished sleeves and a layered skirt with structured ruffles.

© Instagram /@ritaora She shared BTS images of her iconic outfit

Her look put a contemporary twist on the traditional QOH outfit which possessed black and yellow stripes underneath the skirt.

Red was a major fashion trend last year, and stylish A-listers including Selena Gomez and Queen Letizia of Spain have proven it's not going anywhere for 2024.

Is Rita Ora about to make crimson-red face glam this summer's hottest beauty trend?