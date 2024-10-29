Rita Ora's funky chunky jewellery is the ultimate way to elevate an outfit

When it comes to the perfect elevated look, every fashion lover knows that the devil is most definitely in the details.

Whether it be a bold pair of earrings, a statement handbag, a belt to cinch in an oversized shirt or a neck scarf for added colour, whatever your accessorising poison, an outfit is never fully complete without one of the aforementioned.

For fashion fanatic, singer, actress and It-Brit Rita Ora, her go-to is chunky gold jewellery.

Spotted in a video shared on the MTV Europe Music Awards official Instagram account, Rita, who is also the host for this year's awards can be seen styling a bizarre, yet overly chic selection from her jewellery collection.

To elevate her black leather blazer and bra combo Rita added a bold gold sculptural necklace and a variety of matching rings together to create a visual masterpiece.

Never one to skimp on a full face of glam, Rita opted for a striking neon orange eyeshadow look and a deep brown lip-lined style to tie the whole ensemble together.

This year the MTV Europe Music Awards Awards fall on Sunday, November 10th and for the first time ever will be held in Manchester. Much like every year, the occasion will see a slew of A-list names, including Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Raye and Tate McRae take to the red carpet.

© Daniele Venturelli In 2022 Rita opted for a plunging neckline sheer gown and platform heels

This isn’t the first time Rita has had the honour of hosting the awards show. Back in 2022, she co-hosted the event with her filmmaker husband Taika Waitit, sporting eight looks throughout the night before being awarded the Best Look 'Personal Style' Award.

If the 2022 event was anything to go by, it’s safe to say we can expect a variety of enviable ensembles from the Ask & You Shall Receive singer, but we already knew that…