Victoria Beckham reveals genius smokey eye hack - and it's super easy

Ever wondered how Victoria Beckham gets her sultry smokey eye so perfect? Well, now we do.

Posted on her Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram account, the former-Spice Girl and now Netflix star breaks down her go-to smokey eye routine, complete with a festive twist.







When it comes to the perfect smokey lid, there’s a fine line between chic and panda eyes, something we makeup novices know all too well. If you haven’t quite hacked the ultimate smudgy eye look, fear not because Victoria just added ‘makeup teacher’ to her long list of existing accolades.

Breaking the look into two simple steps and using just three products (and her index finger), each from her self-titled beauty brand, Victoria schools us on how simple her go-to smokey eye really is.

Step One:

Starting with a base of Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear eyeshadow sticks in Pecan and Caramel, two shades Victoria admits to wearing every day, "My two favourite shades that I use pretty much every day. I love how you can really draw on your eyelid and they're so easy to use and you can really get a great definition on the eye, both great colours."

© Instagram Queen VB sporting her iconic everyday smokey eye at a VBB event

Mix both together on both the lid and under the eye, smudging with either your finger or a little brush. These easy-to-use waterproof eyeshadow sticks are buildable in pigment and allow for great definition. The shade Pecan is a matte deep brown whilst Caramel is shimmery bronze, when mixed together they create a perfect warming gold-hued base.

Step Two:

Using another self-proclaimed favourite, Satin Kajal Liner in the shade Night Flash, a festive delight that Victoria explains as "such a great Kjel liner because there's a little bit of glitter in it." VB explains how she uses the gel liner, "just along the lash line and a little bit underneath as well using my fingers to really smudge it to create the perfect smoky eye."

By smudging the glitter liner into the Pecan and Caramel baselayer, each colour will blend together to create a smouldering, deep brown colourway that will complement any festive outfit.

Et voilà, the perfect Victoria Beckham smokey eye.