Lily-Rose Depp makes a case for retro curls - and we’re obsessed

Thank you Lily-Rose Depp for providing us with some new hair inspo just before Christmas. During the star-studded press run of her upcoming horror film, Nosferatu, the actress raised her glam game.

The film is a chilling story of a vampire’s obsession with a young woman. Despite the terrifying premise of the adaptation, Lily's looks have brought nothing but excitement for beauty lovers.

In her recent red carpet appearances, the American It-girl has mostly strayed from her traditional updos in favour of loose, flowing hairstyles. But the standout detail from the media tour was her perfect retro barrel curls.

Lily-Rose Depp stuns with retro curls

On Tuesday night, the actress's go-to hair stylist, Bryce Scarlett - who works with the A-list stars including Margot Robbie and Bella Hadid - posted a carousel of images of her striking Nosferatu glam. Under the post Lily commented, "Obsessed with you" which tells you everything you need to know about how much she loves her transformation.

In one snap, the American star's blonde hair descends from a side part into the most perfect coils, which were a nod to the popular ’dos of the ’50s. The hairdresser completed the elegant style with a glossy shine throughout her smooth tresses. In another image, her hair is slicked up in a ponytail, but those enviable ringlet curls still take centre stage.

How to get Lily-Rose Depp's picture-perfect vintage curls

© @brycescarlett Lily-Rose Depp with slick updo and ringlet curls

Section hair: Start with a part from the arch of your head.

You can also section your hair from ear to ear.

Apply heat protection:

Use a serum like L'Oreal Paris' Elvive Extraordinary Hair Nourishing Oil to protect your hair from heat. Curl hair: Wrap a section of hair around a curling iron or tongs and h

old the hair in place, usually around 5–10 seconds. Brush and tease: Use a wide-set comb to brush the front of your hair down.

Tease the back of your hair to bring the curl back into shape. Add shine:

Spray your hair with a shine product like the COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, focusing on dry ends and areas that will be hit by light. Add bobby pins: Use bobby pins to keep your curls in place throughout the day.

All in all, Lily-Rose Depp's stunning hair-do is a timeless look with a modern flair.