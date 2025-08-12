Everyone’s talking about Georgina Rodríguez’s engagement ring - but did you catch this hidden beauty detail?

When Georgina Rodríguez announced her engagement to football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the internet went into overdrive.

The Instagram post, which quickly racked up over nine million likes, showed the couple’s hands intertwined on crisp white sheets, featuring her mega diamond ring and the caption: “Yes I do. In this and all my lives."

While the focus was understandably on the jaw-dropping ring (rumoured to be worth a small fortune), beauty lovers quickly spotted another detail worth swooning over: Georgina’s immaculate french-tip white chrome manicure.

© @georginagio Georgina's effortless engagement manicure is the perfect bridal look

The almond-shaped nails, finished in a pearlescent sheen, were the perfect partner to her dazzling new diamond. White chrome nails have been on the rise thanks to celebrities like Hailey Bieber (who originated the glazed doughnut nail trend) and Zendaya, but Georgina’s engagement photos might just secure their spot as 2025’s ultimate bridal manicure.

So, why the hype? White chrome gives a luminous, light-catching effect that’s almost jewellery-like - a match made in heaven for an engagement ring photo. The milky-white base keeps the look timeless and elegant, while the chrome overlay adds a boost to any nail colour you choose. It’s a combination that works across every skin tone and feels so effortlessly luxe.

© Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are officially set to tie the knot

Celebrity nail artist Lucy Tucker previously predicted that chrome finishes would be the hottest manicures of summer 2025. She told H! Fashion: "A big standout manicure this summer is the chrome french: a frosted chrome powder layered over a sheer pink or milky white base, finished with a bright-coloured tip.

She added: "It’s clean, modern, and ultra glossy. Also, soft chrome overlays, using chrome powder over pinks and milky whites add a simple, glowy finish without extra design."

© @haileybieber Hailey's signature glazed manicure is the perfect finish to any nail look

For those tempted to replicate Georgina’s look, ask your nail tech for a sheer white or milky gel base, finished with a fine chrome powder buffed on top. A gel finish will lock in that mirror-like shine and keep it fresh for weeks.

Cristiano's proposal might be one of the most glamorous engagements of the year, but Georgina’s choice of manicure proves that even in life’s biggest moments, beauty details matter. And in this case, her nails are every bit as photo worthy as the mega rock on her finger.