This cult-loved fragrance is making a comeback after seven years

Scent is a language of its own. And whilst words can convey how we feel and what we think, perfume can reflect something much deeper: your loves, your desires, the impression you want to leave on those you meet – all without muttering a word. The transcendent nature of perfumes is why they often develop cult followings. When a scent has so much power to leave a lasting impression, why wouldn’t it become highly sought after?

Perhaps the most in-demand perfume of this millennia is Kayali’s Musk | 12. If you’ve ever trawled through beauty forums online, you’ll know that fragrance fanatics travel far and wide to secure a bottle of it. It was the third blend ever released by the brand back in 2018 – and for the last seven years, it has been largely sold out… until now.

When is Kayali’s Musk | 12 being relaunched in the UK?

Musk | 12 relaunched in the UK on 9 October, and is now exclusively available on Kayali’s new website. Designed to be layered, the beguiling elixir fuses light florals with heady musks to create a warm, feminine aroma. It blends top notes of freesia and lotus flower, with middle notes of sheer jasmine and decadent musk, over a base of vanilla and creamy sandalwood.

Kayali was founded in 2018 by fragrance mogul Mona Kattan. Translating to ‘my imagination’ in Arabic, the brand was inspired by her Middle Eastern heritage and the ever-personal ritual of layering scents. Kayali prides itself on sourcing the finest ingredients to create unique perfumes that are as memorable as they are long-lasting.

Mona tells us: “I consider fragrances as bookmarks to my life because scent has this incredible ability to transport you to different places and time.” Fans of her brand will agree. A number of Kayali perfumes have such a cult following that they have spent the last seven years chasing them, with Musk | 12 being a major one on the industry radar.

Launched in 2018, Musk | 12 was part of the first original four fragrances introduced by the brand and was created to be the perfect foundation for your fragrance layering experience. To help create this beautiful scent, Mona tapped legendary master perfumer, Harry Freemont right before his retirement.

Harry tells: "When I was working on Musk | 12, I wanted to craft a fragrance that was loved by all but smells different on each wearer, giving it a signature quality. I combined sheer white floralcy, an overdose of musks along with a smooth, addictive drydown to achieve a scent that is undeniably feminine, yet powerful.”

How to layer Musk | 12

Musk | 12 is designed to be layered – and its versatility is particularly pertinent as we enter the autumn months. In fact, the ability to layer is at the heart of all Kayali perfumes, and the secret to curating a decadent, personalised scent is to spritz in order of intensity.

As such, Musk | 12 should always be your base, thanks to its decadent finish. On top, you can play with lighter notes such as floral, fresh or citrusy, depending on your mood and what vibe you want to emulate.

It layers particularly well with Kayali’s Oudgasm Vanilla Oud | 36, which has notes of sweet praline and golden saffron, to create a warm and opulent finish for elegant winter plans. Or when layered with Déjà Vu White Flower | 57, an aromatic sandalwood and fruity scent, it creates a sensual smell that’s perfect for date night.

Why beauty editors love Musk | 12

Of course, beauty editors love Musk | 12 for how layerable it is – but the love affair tends to go deeper than that. It’s more than a base layer, as it packs enough punch to be worn on its own.

It is the kind of scent that stops people in their tracks to ask, “what perfume are you wearing?”, but it isn't overbearing. The notes strike that delicate balance between bold and elegant, and the fragrance sits on you like a second skin.

The coveted perfume also has a touch of woodiness (thanks to the creamy sandalwood) that feels like autumn joy in a bottle, which is perfect as the cosy season sets in.

Why musk is perfect if you love a warm scent come autumn

There’s a time, place and season for light, floral scents – but autumn is not that. With autumn fast approaching, many of us will be naturally gravitating towards warm, even spicy, nose notes.

Musk carries a subtly animalistic quality (animalic, in the language of perfumery) that lends it a naturally sultry allure. As a base, it offers a soft-yet-strong springboard for other notes to jump from. Often described as woody and earthy, musk brings a grounding richness that weaves seamlessly into autumnal dressing.

As a fragrance, musk has the strength to weave itself into the fibres of your clothing and stay put, adding bold warmth to any outfit. Musk | 12 in particular creates a highly alluring base that enriches any essence layered above it. It’s strong, yet sweet – perfect for crisp days in cosy wear, as well as elegant evening plans where you’re looking to add a sensual depth to your outfit.