Katy Perry reveals her go-to perfume and it's exactly what I imagined

Over the years, pop icon Katy Perry has created quite the name for herself in the fashion and beauty industry.

Whether donning a quirky makeup look or an elaborate on-stage outfit, you can always rely on the A-list singer to pull off an inimitable look. She recently revealed the exclusive fragrance she's been wearing as of late: Dolce & Gabbana's Devotion Eau de Parfum.

"It’s a gourmand fragrance that’s very soft and sensual. There’s something really magnetic about it that makes you want to smell it again and again," she revealed in an interview with Elle, "I’m quite picky when it comes to smells, and I’ve never really veered away from certain notes. Devotion is my new go-to way to wear those scents I love so much."

“I felt totally like myself. It’s a scent that’s really easy to wear. It’s delicate, youthful, a bit sweet… One spritz and you feel like you’re falling in love for the very first time," Katy added.

The singer worked with Dolce & Gabbana on a video campaign for the fragrance, set on the beautiful island of Capri in Marina Grande, which paid homage to the brand's colourful Italian heritage, and saw Katy dancing with locals and speedboating across the Tyrrhenian Sea.

The brand's latest launch, Devotion Eau de Parfum Intense, has been described as a new fragrance that reimagines the original Devotion Eau de Parfum.

Created by French perfumer Olivier Cresp, the Eau de Parfum Intense still retains warm base notes of vanilla and heart notes of fresh orange blossom, like the original fragrance.

However, adding to the notes of the original fragrance, the Intense EDP instead swaps candied citrus top notes for more distinctive top notes of hazelnut.

The Devotion Eau de Parfum Intense joins the original fragrance collection

This contrast makes the fragrance darker and richer – in keeping with Devotion’s sensual and seductive motif. Available in either 50ml or 100ml quantity, this decadent fragrance would be a feature amongst your perfume collection.

Locked in an amber tinted bottle featuring Dolce & Gabbana’s notable Sacred Heart emblem, the Eau de Parfum Intense is perfectly transitional as we head into winter and makes a stunning gift for a special someone this Christmas.

