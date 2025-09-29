Lila Moss just debuted ‘Sunflower Blonde’ hair for her birthday - and Iris Law copied her

Lila Moss is officially 23-years-old today. The daughter of legendary supermodel, Kate Moss, has entered another year of being one of the coolest girls in the country, and to celebrate she has had a birthday glow up to end all glow ups. To mark the special occasion, the It-girl is celebrating in Paris, coinciding with Fashion Week, alongside her friend and fellow model, Iris Law. The BFFs took their friendship to another level, embracing a matching new hair colour for the autumn season. Enter: Sunflower Blonde.

© WWD via Getty Images Iris Law and Lila Moss at the Burberry fashion show SS26 London Fashion Week show

On Instagram, Iris posted a snap of the duo munching on traditional french dish, frogs legs - but for beauty lovers, all eyes were on their very similar shade of bright blonde. As we enter a new season, naturally embracing a hair switch up is normal. However, usually the A-list lean towards deeper colours and warmer tones; from Amal Clooney's Caramel Silk transformation to Khloé Kardashian's Chocolate Brunette vibe. However, the fashion muses have both embraced a buttery yet glowing blonde, proving that this colour isn't only reserved for the spring/summer season.

© @irislaw The blonde beauties are in Paris for Fashion Week with matching locks

This shade is actually inspired by the rich colour of yellow sunflower petals, it merges buttery gold and soft caramel to create a layered blonde appearance. Looking for more inspo? Sabrina Carpenter and Millie Bobby Brown have also stunned with a similar look shade this year, making it the ultimate hue for all the cool-girls.

Expert hairstylist Tom Smith previously shared his sentiments on the re-emergence of the popular colour this year on Instagram. He said: "Sunflower Blonde is still raining supreme. I can't actually believe that I'm still talking about sunflower blonde almost a year on it's bright, glowy and warm just like bottled sunshine. Perfect for adding radiance even when the weather is grey - and it's not going anywhere."

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Millie Bobby Brown also embraced sunflower blonde this spring

So, if you're open to a transitional season glow-up, it's clear that the beauty rules can be broken. According to the British and American It-girls, bright tones are not just reserved for the lighter days, and dark hues are not the be all and end all of autumn beauty looks. For your next hair appointment, dare to stand out like this stylish duo.