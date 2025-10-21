Meghan Markle’s unexpected pedicure colour is the chic nail trend taking over autumn 2025

When it comes to trends, we can always rely on Meghan Markle to deliver within the beauty realm. In case you missed the memo, she's rumoured to be launching a beauty brand soon as she continues to expand her lifestyle empire. The Duchess of Sussex is known for her pared-back approach to beauty, featuring nude tones and a radiant glow. Her manicure's and pedicure's normally follow suit, opting for natural toned nails and toes. However, the mother-of-two recently debuted a new autumn shade and it's a very unexpected choice.

For an appearance at the George Zajfen charity Tennis Tournament, Meghan stepped out in a white button down maxi dress, matching stiletto heels and a dazzling pear-shaped diamond ring. This is a signature ensemble for her, but peaking out of her heels was a surprising chocolate brown suede pedicure that we are utterly obsessed with.

Whilst this is a bold colour choice for Meghan, chocolate brown is set to be the shade of autumn 2025. A spokesperson from Fresha told H! Fashion: “This winter season, chocolate brown and cinnamon brown nails are the standout choices for manicures. These shades are rich, luxurious, and universally flattering, working beautifully with all skin tones. You can opt for a glossy finish for a sleek, classic look or a matte finish for something more modern and edgy."

According to the beauty service website, this rich shade's popularity shows no signs of slowing down as we head to Christmas. They added: “At Fresha, we’re anticipating a rise in bookings for chocolate and cinnamon-inspired manicures, with many clients adding festive twists like glitter accents, chrome finishes, or intricate nail art." It's clear that this indulgent shade of brown will continue to dominate as the go-to nail designs this festive season.

© FilmMagic Meghan Markle's 2024 Paley Center red carpet appearance with her signature nude pedicure

Meghan is also on trend from a runway perspective. During London Fashion Week at Paul Costelloe’s AW25 show, the model's nails were painted in sumptuous Chocolate Roulade, a multi-dimensional rich brown shade from Mii, thanks to lead manicurist Sophia Stylianou. This trend prediction from last year is proving to be true this autumn. Sophia revealed that the the rich, creamy brown polish, was "reminiscent of Pantone’s Mocha Mousse but with a striking, warmer depth which captures the shift towards warm, luxe neutrals for the season ahead."

© Mii Nails Paul Castelloe models for the AW25 show with chocolate brown nails © Mii Nails Chocolate suede brown nails are the chic and luxurious manicure for autumn

If you're looking to replicate Meghan's deep chocolate nails, you must ensure a hydrated finish, even if it's just a pedicure. The expert nail artist said: "When wearing a darker nail shade, you really need to ensure hands are hydrated for the look to be flattering. Cuticle oil is essential for nail growth and preserving longevity of a manicure. I opted to use Mii’s hand serum, as it absorbs instantly leaving no greasy finish, with a smaller molecule allowing hydrating to penetrate deeper in the skin’s epidermis, actually working to plump skin and help it look brighter. Hydrated, healthy nails really are the key to this look for me.”

With brown suede nails already gaining momentum, we're sure Meghan's chocolate autumn pedicure will continue to be replicated in salon's everywhere.