Inside Meghan Markle's love affair with the classic shirt

There are few things in fashion more quietly powerful than a perfectly cut shirt. They scream sophistication and confidence and - if you happen to be Meghan Markle - they radiate an effortless California-meets-Kensington cool that we're all desperate to emulate.

The Duchess of Sussex has build an entire sartorial short hand around polished simplicity, at the heart of which sits the enduring classic and humble icon - the beloved shirt. Spotted recently at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 in Washington, DC in a silk collarless shirt (rumoured to be by Gabriela Hearst) and at the Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival wearing a resplendent blue and white striped number by Ralph Lauren, Meghan boasts an incredible collection.

© Getty Images Meghan Markle speaks onstage during Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 in Washington DC

Long before royal titles and global platforms, she was rolling up her sleeves (literally) on red carpets, and in candid moments pairing crisp cotton with distressed denim. Fast forward to her royal debut, and the shirt made its now-famous reappearance at the 2017 Invictus Games for Meghan's first official appearance alongside Prince Harry. The shirt of choice? A white Misha Nonoo 'husband shirt' that featured loosely tucked sleeves.

© Chris Jackson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017 in Canada

Since then, the Duchess of Sussex has continued to champion the shirt in all its permutations be it silk, chambray, linen or pinstripe and everything inbetween. Always refined but never fussy, for example a Carolina Herrera blue shirt dress also worn to the polo is regal in shape but breezy in feel.

© Getty Images for the Invictus Ga Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the sitting volleyball finals at the Invictus Games 2023

An oversized striped Ralph Lauren shirt for an interview? Boardroom chic with a touch of Malibu mindfulness. Even her appearances in Archewell's promotional materials often feature the humble shirt.

Meghan's choice to often plump for the classic piece is anything but an afterthought, it's a deliberate choice. A shirt doesn't shout or demand attention - it quietly invites it, oozing confidence along the way.

© Samir Hussein / WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Australia 2018

And of course, this is Meghan Markle, whose every step is watched and scrutinised. In a world obsessed with Quiet Luxury that sees shirts and tailoring equally at home in the office and out on the town, the super wearable piece is also found in every wardrobe up and down the country, adding a sense of relatability and ease to Meghan's ensembles.

Her penchant for impeccable tailoring and soft neutrals mean the details do the talking. A sharp collar, an immaculate fit at the shoulders, or something a little oversize that looks as if she borrowed it from Harry's side of the wardrobe.

So consider us inspired - this AW25 we will be reaching for the beloved piece hanging in the back of our wardrobe. Whether you add a royal spin by teaming with a blazer or a touch of nonchalance by pairing with denim, just don't forget to iron it...