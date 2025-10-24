Amal Clooney’s ‘Vanilla Gloss’ manicure is the secret to looking instantly expensive

There are some famous faces that just ooze class, from their aura to beauty and fashion choices. We think it's fair to say that Amal Clooney is one of those people. Every time she steps out for a red carpet event, appearance or dinner, she commands all the attention due to her chic looks. Whilst her caramel-silk mermaid locks and show-stopping gowns usually get the most hype, we're obsessed with an understated beauty detail - her nails.

© AFP via Getty Images Amal Clooney at the Venice Film Festival sporting Vanilla Gloss nails

As eagle-eyed beauty lovers, we have noted that Amal usually opts for a very neutral manicure colour palette; from washes of sheer pink to nudes. But recently, she's been sporting different variations of 'vanilla gloss', which is a design that just oozes luxury and is the easiest way to look expensive. It's also a look that goes with any outfit as it's neutral and sophisticated.

For example, at the Venice Film Festival this year, she opted for a vanilla gloss set to contrast her dazzling purple gown. Vanilla Gloss are sheer, milky-nude nails with a glossy, almost syrupy finish. That’s the key to the look. It’s minimalist but luxe, like your natural nails got dipped in a vanilla glaze for that soft yet silky glow.

© @harrietwestmorelandcosmetics The nude Vanilla Gloss hue is so chic and screams luxury

We've also found a UK-based nail brand that can actually give you the Amal-approved manicure with just a few coats. Usually, it would take mixing a lot of shades to achieve a creamy, glossy shade that looks so luxe. However, Harriet Westmoreland Cosmetics (created by British expert nail artist Harriet Westmoreland) has created a five-piece nail set that can create vanilla gloss shades that range from nude to slightly pink and white in just a few strokes.

On the website, the brand said of the Glass Gel set: "Used daily in Harriet’s own appointments, The Glass Gels are a brand new product to market that provides subtle structure and a glassy high-shine finish. Five translucent tones, designed to flatter all nail shades that can be used on natural nails or with tips for length. The formulas are developed for professional-level performance with at-home usability." It gives nail lovers a juicy high-shine finish that they claim will last for over four weeks."

So, this autumn, take style cues from Amal and embrace Vanilla Gloss nails for an expensive manicure you won't be able to get enough of.