Amal Clooney's black thigh-high boots are an autumn/winter saviour

Ah, Amal Clooney. The celebrated barrister, human rights advocate and eternal style muse offered up an 'I mean business but make it absolutely fabulous' moment in this super chic ensemble and we are feeling thoroughly inspired. So let's dissect the look.

George Clooney's wife took to the streets of New York back in 2022 wearing a grey jumper dress and leopard print coat (a must-have beloved) teamed with black tights to keep the chill at bay, and quite simply - the most spectacular pair of thigh-high boots we have ever clapped eyes on.

This isn't just any old pair of winter boots, these are thigh-high, black leather, stiletto-heeled, scene-stealing, power walking masterpieces. Their sleek silhouette and razor-sharp heel scream confidence, while the pop of iconic red along the sole (thank you, Christian Louboutin) grabs attention. This is the footwear equivalent of a mic drop.

© GC Images Amal Clooney in New York, 2022

The outfit is, quite simply, a perfect lesson in balance. Amal teamed her boots with a slouchy grey sweater dress - offering a soft counterpoint to the dominatrix-level drama happening sub thigh. It's cosy without being casual, proving that knitwear can be statement-making when paired with the right attitude and a stonking pair of boots.

We'll also take a moment to talk about the leopard print coat. An item that surely most of us have stashed in our wardrobes somewhere. Beloved by both ends of the style spectrum - from Kate Moss to Kat Slater from Eastenders (and both look sublime when sporting it we add), we think of leopard as a neutral that will complement any ensemble.

© GC Images Another shot of Amal Clooney in her winning winter ensemble

Amal's oversized black sunglasses add a dollop of movie star energy, and the glossy black bag with gold detailing? Quiet luxury at its finest. For beauty, Amal opted for her classics - a deep red lip and flowing brunette waves. Polished, but not overdone.

Let's face it, thigh-high boots have a reputation for being daring, even provocative - but on Amal, they symbolise power dressing for the modern era. We plan to follow suit and start wearing ours to the office asap. Join us?