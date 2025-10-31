Selena Gomez’s jelly chrome nails are the edible mani trend everyone’s craving

Selena Gomez recently debuted a new mani trend at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit - and we're obsessed. As beauty lovers, we're always on the hunt for new nail inspo and the beauty muse has always been ahead of the game. From her stunning engagement mani featuring sheer tones and a glossy finish to her cherry red nails for winter, she always delivers a new mani moment for us to copy.

This year, we've definitely seen a shift towards nail trends that are food based. From sorbet nails to lemon drop manis. According to Tinu Bello, Mylee's Senior Ambassador, this seasons manicures are taking a delicious turn. Think creamy pastels, cocktail-inspired glazes, and juicy shades pulled straight from your favourite treats."

© Getty Images Selena Gomez's blush pink jelly nails are the epitome of chic

The Who Says singer has taken this trend a step further with a mani moment that blew us away. Two words: jelly chrome. Yes, you read that right. Alongside her go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, they created a brand new trend by mixing two beloved nail art techniques together. Selena donned a divine silk blush dress with a matching cape for the gala, and she matched the romantic vibe with a manicure that had a similar pinky-nude hue but with a jelly and chrome finish.

According to celebrity nail artist and, Lucy Tucker, chrome french nails (a frosted chrome powder layered over a your base colour) remains a popular style. She says: "It’s clean, modern, and ultra glossy. Also, soft chrome overlays, using chrome powder over pinks and milky whites for a simple, glowy finish without extra design." But they took it a step further with a jelly base. On Instagram, Tom revealed the exact products he used to create this fun autumn mani moment.

© Getty Images for Rare Impact Fun Selena Gomez's blush pink theme was perfection

A perfect mani always begins with a flawless cuticles and he used his trusty Tweezerman tools to clean up her nails. Started with Olive And June’s Nail Strengthener to prep her base. Tom based her mani around Olive And June’s brand new Builder Gel Color in ‘Blush Jelly’ so he used it to strengthen and create the perfect shape of the nail. Then he added a layer of the brands Gel Polish Top Coat. Next, he used the shade ‘Aurora’ from his own nail polish collection, Shop Tom Bachik. The Cosmic Chrome collection was the perfect way to make this 90s glam look modern. Finally, he finished off with Olive and June’s Gel Polish Top Coat to lock in the look.

There are quite a lot of steps in Tom's expert routine, but we've found an alternative way to replicate the look with just a few strokes of nail varnish. Reach for Essie's Jelly Gloss in the shade 'Slushy Sun' as it is almost identical to Selena's blush colour and has that glossy, jelly textured finish too.

The beauty muse has proven that nail art experimentation isn't just reserved for summer. This autumn, play around with textures or bright colours and step outside of the box too.