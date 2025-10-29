Meghan Markle's unexpected autumn manicure colour is simply to die for

Meghan Markle might be doing less appearances lately, but she is still providing the beauty inspo we need for autumn. As the days turn colder and the nights get darker, we're all looking for ways to add a bit of colour into our beauty routines - especially when it comes to our nail art. From bold block colours to subtle pops, there are a number of ways to brighten up your mani. This autumn, we're seeing the rise of red but deeper in hue; from oxblood red to cherry red - this crimson flush is all the rage. Believe it or not, The Duchess of Sussex has incorporated this trend into her cosy season manicure's - and we're obsessed.

© Getty Images Meghan's natural 'Montecito Manicure' is her signature look these days

In recent years, we're seen Meghan sport a very natural shade for her signature manicures. This summer, she rocked the subtle, creamy nude hue with a glossy finish so much that experts even coined it the 'Montecito Manicure'. This set is all about that pared-back, classic look and creating a hue that an be a paired with anything. However, it wasn't always Meghan's year-round choice.

Before her royal days in the spotlight, the mother-of-two explored a lot more with her nail shades. In the 2010s, the As Ever founder would swap her minimalist manicure for something more bold during autumn/winter. She leaned into cherry red nails often rocking the moody shade on her nails and toes for a chic, cosy season look.

© WireImage Meghan Markle always rocked cherry red nails during the autumn-winter season © FilmMagic Cherry red nails were always in the mix, even if paired with a light colour like coral

Whilst this shade was popular back then, we're witnessing its revival this year. Selena Gomez has really embraced this colour this season, from her nails to her fashion choices. This month, she sported a cherry red backless jumpsuit that was absolute perfection. The message is clear: red is here to stay.

Even the experts agree. Celebrity nail artist Tinu Bello previously told H! Fashion: "Red has been having a moment, and this trend takes it a step further by incorporating vibrant cherry-red shades, playful cherry art, and glossy finishes. Its fresh, bold, and adds a punch of colour to any look."

As we continue into festive season, why not deepen your manicure hues like Meghan. If it's good enough for the royals, it's good enough for us.