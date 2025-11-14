Hailey Bieber's nail artist drops the secret to her viral 'Frozen Cat-Eye' nails

For years, Hailey Bieber has been the Queen of nail trend innovation. From her glazed doughnut set in 2022 that instantly went viral after her appearance at the Met Gala, to her spiced brown cinnamon-roll nails that took over salon's last winter - she has practically shaped the must-have manicures for each season. Although Hailey is certainly an innovator in the beauty world (just look at her cult brand Rhode,) when it comes to her nails, she isn't doing it alone. Her long-time nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt aka @nailsbyzola, has been the mastermind behind all of these viral moments and now she has shared the manicure set to take over in winter 2025. Enter: 'Frozen Cat-Eye' nails

© @haileybieber The Rhode founder shows off her icy manicure

Back in the summer, Hailey posted a picture to her Instagram stories at a baseball game holding up a drink, but her frosty cat-eye manicure made the biggest impression. Her nails were an almond shape with a nude base, silver gradient across the tips and a hypnotising cat-eye effect. The set also featured her signature glazed doughnut style thanks to the luxe, glossy finish.

© FilmMagic Hailey Bieber at the the 2025 Academy Museum Gala with her chocolate brown cat-eye nails

Fans flocked to her comments, desperate to find out how to replicate these nails and thankfully Zola has now shared a detailed step-by-step on Instagram - just in time for festive season. Keep reading for the secret to this luxe mani moment.

To start, prep your nails as you normally would, then sweep on a thin, even layer of OPI's 'Bare My Soul' as your base shade. This sheer, milky pink gives that clean foundation that the rest of the look builds on. Cure it fully before moving on.

Next, comes the magic-maker: the chrome. Take Tin Man Can's 'Chrome Effect Powder' and gently buff it over the cured base to create that glossy, glazed sheen. Work it in using a sponge applicator or your fingertip until the nails catch the light with that pearlescent glow.

© @nailsbyzola The frosted tips are perfect for the festive season celebrations

Now, to achieve the soft cat-eye dimension, Zola experimented with a magnetic shimmering powder. Apply a thin layer over the chrome and hover a magnetic wand above the nail to pull the shimmer into that diffused, cat-eye pattern. The key here is patience - you just have to move the magnet slowly and hold it in place for a few seconds to lock in the effect before curing.

Finally, seal everything with OPI's 'Super Gloss No-Wipe Top Coat' for an ultra-high shine finish. This is what makes the glaze look glassy and long-lasting. Once cured, you’re left with a mani moment that gives that frosted magic vibe.

This festive season, lean into an icy mani like Mrs Bieber and get ready to slay party season.