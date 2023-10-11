The Fashion Insider Diary: Sophia Webster

From whimsical butterflies to bold geometric patterns, Sophia Webster’s creations are a testament to boundless creativity. She describes her style as, “Contemporary, vibrant, feminine and I still love a pinch of cute. I’m not afraid of colour and prints.”

With her new book Oh My Gosh, I Love Your Shoes! out, readers are granted a backstage pass to the evolution of her unique style, making it a must-have for fashion enthusiasts and shoe aficionados alike.

Webster shares the secrets behind her iconic designs, revealing the inspirations that have shaped her remarkable career. Of course she has been busy promoting it which means her shoe-drobe has been imbued with practicality, “I’m loving a slinky midi skirt at the moment for more dressy moments, and comfort for me is all about how my feet are. If I’m running around but want to look smart, flatforms are a great compromise.”

Sophie shared a week's worth of outfits with Hello! Fashion and answered all of our burning fashion questions...

What This Fashion Insider Wears In A Week...

Day at the Studio

I do love wearing colour, particularly pink, and it’s a great way to lift the mood when the seasons change. A pair of jeans, cute top and sneakers is my go to day-at-the-studio ensemble. My Gia quilted tote in metallic pink nylon is huge and fits so much into it - I even use it as a baby bag.

Rebel Exhibition Launch Party

My Chiara sandals are exhibited in the Design Museum's Rebel: 30 Years of NEWGEN show. I started from my ‘Vanessa’ heels and picked out one colour to pair back with them. I love sequins and a thigh-high split for a party and had this squirt from Rotate Birger Christensen in my wardrobe. It was the perfect fiery orange to match my shoes and my metallic leather Duchess clutch.

10 Year Anniversary

We had an impromptu content shoot to celebrate my brand’s 10 year anniversary... reaching for my new Margaux boots in black patent was confirmation that summer is over. These boots aren’t all dark and sad though, they have a pastel rainbow crystal buckle that will add some sparkle to Autumnal outfits and is a great option for a day to night look. I teamed it with a Stradivarius denim midi skirt and a ribbed chartreuse Loewe blouse. A classic hi-lo styling combination for me.

Book Signing Day

For the last two years I have been writing and creating my first ever book, Oh My Gosh, I Love Your Shoes! It’s part memoir, part coffee-table book and tells the story of my journey from my childhood through to my college days, launching my brand, juggling family with entrepreneurship and everything in between. On the day this photo was taken I had to sign about 100 copies of it. I wore one of my favourite cardigans. It’s from LoveShackFancy, a gorgeous feminine, floral brand that I’ve collaborated with twice.

24 Years of 10Magazine Party

I was excited to attend this party hosted by Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou editor-in-chief of 10Mag, because I had the privilege of working with her when she was creatively directing the Victoria’s Secret shows and I was invited to design the shoes for two of them. She is such an inspiring woman. I worked upwards from my feet again - a pink leather skirt and a white body to go with my black Riva sandals and Amora bag. I make sure I always have basics like bodies and blouses in my wardrobe that I know go with anything. It makes getting ready so much easier.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

What are your go-to brands?

I love designer brands like Alessandra Rich, Jacquemus and Christopher John Rogers, the latter is just great for vibrant, statement pieces. But I also like to mix in more contemporary colourful brands like Olivia Rubin and Never Fully Dressed.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices?

Growing up, Gwen Stefani was a huge influence for me. I loved how diverse yet iconic her style was. Her platinum blonde waves and red lip brought the consistent glamour to any outfit whether that be a crop-top, combat trousers and Dr. Martens boots or a Vivienne Westwood ball gown, she always looked like Gwen.

What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

When I’m coming into the studios it’s jeans with a cute top and a pair of my sneakers. Weekends at home with the kids it’s full-on comfort mode with sweatpants and sweatshirts, but I’ll always choose a set with a cute motif or colour. I never sacrifice that however practical I have to be.

What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I love layering gold necklaces and bracelets on a day-to-day level. But for something special, I really think a drippy, colourful, rhinestone pair of earrings works brilliantly every time. I have a great pair of rainbow cloud ones from Elizabeth Cole.

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Even in the way I design it’s all about proportion of colour and print, so I might do a tight hit of colour and then balance that with something more neutral, even if it’s a print. If you know a silhouette works on you, try lots of iterations of that: same thing but different colour, or fabric, or texture, or print. Stabbing in the dark when you’re trying to pull a look together can be quite tiring.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening events?

Head-turning heels!!!