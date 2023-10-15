Princess Kate cheers England to victory following tense rugby battle in France - best photos

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales turned out to support England in France as they played their quarter-final against Fiji in the Rugby World Cup.

The Princess is not only a keen sports fan but since February 2022, has been patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, taking over the role from Prince Harry.

The stunning royal wore a gorgeous crisp white blazer from Zara with her hair in her signature long waves and could be seen cheering on the English team from the stands, along with many other fans.

Keep reading to see some of Kate's best moments at the nail-biting event...

WATCH: Princess Kate reveals sporting regret in surprise royal chat

Kate's arrival The Princess wore a stunning white blazer and dark trousers for her arrival at the match between England and Fiji, which was held at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille. © PA Images The Princess of Wales in the stands during the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final While royal watchers had wondered if she might attend with some of her children, Kate arrived alone.

The Princess greets fellow guests © Getty The Princess of Wales laughing with Sir Bill Beaumont CBE Kate appeared to enjoy a conversation with her seatmate, Sir Bill Beaumont CBE, the Chairperson of World Rugby. You may also like Sporty Princess Kate's best looks: Leggings, tennis skirt & more

Kate singing the national anthem © Getty Kate is Patron of the England Rugby Football Union The Princess always heartily joins in with the pre-match tradition, and Sunday was no exception.

The Princess enjoying the game Kate clapped for both teams as she watched the hard-fought quarter-final match on Sunday. © Getty The Princess clapping during England's match

Kate takes centre stage © Getty Kate beamed as England surged to an early lead Kate, who is a huge fan of rugby, has been attending more events without her husband and seeming ever more confident in her royal role since becoming Princess of Wales.

Half-time pride © Michael Steele - World Rugby Kate clearly enjoyed her time in Marseille Half-time saw England in the lead and the Princess was all smiles at the 21-10 scoreline in her home team's favour.

Kate's keen observations © Getty The Princess of Wales shared her insights The mum-of-three appeared to be sharing her insights into the game with her seatmates as England played Fiji, and the latter team started to fight back. You may also like Prince William and Princess Kate's fun weekend away revealed

Extroverted Kate © Getty Kate had great fun at the Quarter Final match The Princess enjoys meeting and chatting with people and showed her sociable side on Sunday as she appeared to be relishing the event.

England battles on © Getty England's number eight Ben Earl runs with the ball The Princess was no doubt on the edge of her seat as Fiji started to catch up with England and they fought to keep their lead.

Princess Kate's generous support © Getty The royal clapped for both teams' efforts While supporting her local team, the generous-hearted royal always recognises both sides' efforts in high-quality international matches, and being so athletic herself, understands the hard work it takes to succeed.

A winning result! © Getty The Princess watched the England team with pride England held onto their lead, winning the match 30-24, and the Princess beamed at her home team's triumph. We're sure they appreciated her support!

