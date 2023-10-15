Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate cheers England to victory following tense rugby battle in France - best photos

The Princess of Wales attended the Fiji vs England rugby match 

Princess Kate applauds prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Fiji at Stade Velodrome on October 15, 2023 in Marseille, France.
Diane Shipley
Diane ShipleySenior Online Writer
On Sunday, the Princess of Wales turned out to support England in France as they played their quarter-final against Fiji in the Rugby World Cup.

The Princess is not only a keen sports fan but since February 2022, has been patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, taking over the role from Prince Harry.

The stunning royal wore a gorgeous crisp white blazer from Zara with her hair in her signature long waves and could be seen cheering on the English team from the stands, along with many other fans. 

Keep reading to see some of Kate's best moments at the nail-biting event...  

WATCH: Princess Kate reveals sporting regret in surprise royal chat

Kate's arrival

The Princess wore a stunning white blazer and dark trousers for her arrival at the match between England and Fiji, which was held at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

The Princess of Wales in the stands during the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final match at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France.© PA Images
The Princess of Wales in the stands during the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final

While royal watchers had wondered if she might attend with some of her children, Kate arrived alone. 

The Princess greets fellow guests

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Patron of the England Rugby Football Union (RFU) laughing with Sir Bill Beaumont CBE, Chairperson of World Rugby© Getty
The Princess of Wales laughing with Sir Bill Beaumont CBE

Kate appeared to enjoy a conversation with her seatmate, Sir Bill Beaumont CBE, the Chairperson of World Rugby. 

Kate singing the national anthem

The Princess of Wales and Patron of the England Rugby Football Union (RFU), sings their national anthem prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match© Getty
Kate is Patron of the England Rugby Football Union

The Princess always heartily joins in with the pre-match tradition, and Sunday was no exception.  

The Princess enjoying the game

Kate clapped for both teams as she watched the hard-fought quarter-final match on Sunday. 

The Princess clapping during England's math© Getty
The Princess clapping during England's match

 Kate takes centre stage

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 15: Rob Bryers, President of the RFU, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Patron of the England Rugby Football Union (RFU), and Sir Bill Beaumont CBE, Chairperson of World Rugby, are seen in attendance prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Fiji at Stade Velodrome on October 15, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)© Getty
Kate beamed as England surged to an early lead

Kate, who is a huge fan of rugby, has been attending more events without her husband and seeming ever more confident in her royal role since becoming Princess of Wales.

Half-time pride

The Princess wore a white bouclé blazer from Zara© Michael Steele - World Rugby
Kate clearly enjoyed her time in Marseille

Half-time saw England in the lead and the Princess was all smiles at the 21-10 scoreline in her home team's favour. 

Kate's keen observations

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the France 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match © Getty
The Princess of Wales shared her insights

The mum-of-three appeared to be sharing her insights into the game with her seatmates as England played Fiji, and the latter team started to fight back.

Extroverted Kate

Kate laughing in the crowd at the rugby World Cup Quarter Final match © Getty
Kate had great fun at the Quarter Final match

The Princess enjoys meeting and chatting with people and showed her sociable side on Sunday as she appeared to be relishing the event.  

England battles on

England's number eight Ben Earl runs with the ball during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final © Getty
England's number eight Ben Earl runs with the ball

 The Princess was no doubt on the edge of her seat as Fiji started to catch up with England and they fought to keep their lead.

Princess Kate's generous support

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), and World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont attend the France 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Fiji © Getty
The royal clapped for both teams' efforts

While supporting her local team, the generous-hearted royal always recognises both sides' efforts in high-quality international matches, and being so athletic herself, understands the hard work it takes to succeed.

A winning result!

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), and World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont smiling at the rugby World Cup© Getty
The Princess watched the England team with pride

England held onto their lead, winning the match 30-24, and the Princess beamed at her home team's triumph. We're sure they appreciated her support!

