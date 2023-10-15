Princess Kate proudly sings national anthem in waist-cinching Zara jacket

The Princess of Wales is never one to turn down the opportunity to show off her athletic prowess, and on Sunday, the wife of Prince William looked polished and proud to cheer on England as they played their quarter-final against France in the Rugby World Cup.

The Princess' appearance supporting the English team comes just after Prince George travelled to Marseille with his father the Prince of Wales to cheer on Wales, but saw the team's dream of World Cup victory come to an end with defeat by Argentina.

Kate, the patron of the Rugby Football Union, looked beautiful as ever wearing a waist-cinching bouclé jacket in a snowy white hue as she was seen singing the national anthem before the game.

© David Davies - PA Images The Princess of Wales in the stands during the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final match at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France.

She teamed her textured outerwear, which is an affordable number from Zara, with black wide-leg trousers.

© Michael Steele - World Rugby The Princess wore a white bouclé blazer from Zara

The mother-of-three styled her glossy chocolate brown tresses in loose curls, letting her new It-girl bangs frame her face. The royal carried a black chain shoulder bag and added large gold hoops to complete her glamorous ensemble.

© Getty Princess Kate proudly cheered on England during the Rugby World Cup

"She is the moment," wrote a royal fan on X, formerly Twitter, adding a sparkle emoji to their tweet. "I'm convinced she is the most beautiful woman on the planet," added another.

A blazer is a wardrobe staple to elevate any outfit, and no one knows this better than the Princess of Wales.

Despite her penchant for luxury womenswear and bespoke designer pieces, the royal has a fleet of Zara blazers in her archive - and even has the cream bouclé jacket she wore to the rugby in two colours.

© Getty Princess Kate wore the same blazer in red back in September

Princess Kate's cream blazer was first worn at a February engagement at Landau Forte College Derby, celebrating Captain Preet Chandi’s solo expedition across Antarctica.

© Getty Princess Kate's red blazer is another affordable item from Zara

Back in 2021, Princess Kate debuted the same jacket in a vibrant cherry-red hue. Featuring a lapel collar, double-breasted metal button fastening, lightly padded shoulders and all-over texture, it's hard to believe the royal's tailored outerwear is a high street find.

