Kate Middleton is obsessed with a blazer style that King Charles swears by

Princess Kate is obsessed with a blazer style that King Charles swears by

Kate attended a mental fitness workshop on Thursday in Berkshire in a classic double-breasted blazer

MARLOW, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Catherine, Princess of Wales departs after a visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England. Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, particualarly in young people. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
On Thursday the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a mental fitness workshop run by SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Berkshire.

They have spent the week raising awareness about the nation’s mental health, and joined a session which aims to boost the wellbeing of athletes.

During her outings this week Kate has sported a plethora of various outfits, from knitted two-pieces to black and yellow combinations, showcasing her fashion prowess. And for her final appearance, she wore a royal blue blazer in King Charles‘ go-to style.

kate wearing blue blazer © Getty
Princess Kate wore a royal blue double-breasted blazer

The Princess wore dark blue skinny jeans (yet another example that the retro trouser silhouette is returning), paired with a white base layer and a double-breasted blazer with gold buttons.

Though a single-breasted blazer is associated with more casual affairs, Kate's father-in-law, King Charles III, has almost always only opted for double-breasted, whatever the occasion.

william and kate visiting marlow © Getty
The royal couple travelled to Marlow in Buckinghamshire

Alongside his blazers, the stylish King has notably worn two overcoats on repeat since the 80s: a tweed double-breasted Anderson & Sheppard piece, and a camel-coloured coat with brown buttons.

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - JANUARY 01: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) King Charles III departs after attending the New Year's Day service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on January 1, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo
King Charles is a fan of double-breasted tailoring

When should you wear single-breasted and double-breasted blazers?

There are no set rules for when you should or shouldn't wear one or the other, but a single-breasted blazer is associated with semi-formal occasions, like smart-casual drinks. And double-breasted - an overall more structured and polished silhouette, is often worn for weddings, black tie events etc.

Princess Kate interchanges between the two silhouettes, but has recently proven the power of the double-breasted look for any occasion, showcasing her penchant for modern fashion.

The Princess wore the number in Kuwait during a tour Of the Gulf States © Getty
The Princes has been a long time fan of the classic blazer style

For today's outing she paired a double-breasted number with a vest and skinny jeans, an outfit where a single-breasted jacket would also suffice. 

Last month during a family portage session as part of her Shaping Us campaign, Kate donned a red textured double-breasted blazer from Zara that is trending for AW23.

Princess Kate walking in a red blazer© Getty
Princess Kate's double-breasted red blazer attracted attention

Two days later she effortlessly revived pinstripes in a navy blazer and suit set from royal go-to brand Holland & Cooper, a label known for its exquisite tailoring

Apple boss Tim Cook posing with Prince William and Kate Middleton in pinstripe suit © X (Twitter)
Princess Kate in a pinstripe suit with Apple boss Tim Cook alongside her husband Prince William

If you're in need of autumn/winter tailoring inspiration, look no further than the Princess of Wales.

