Princess Kate wore an affordable designer bag that will match everything in your wardrobe

On Wednesday the Princess of Wales visited Nottingham Trent University to learn about their mental health support system, continuing on from her speech during World Mental Health Day yesterday.

The stylish Princess wore an autumnal, neutral-toned two-piece for the occasion - the same outfit formula that the Duchess of Sussex wore during Archwell’s Mental Health Day conference in New York last night.

Kate opted for a ribbed knit round neck jumper with tortoise-shell buttons on the sleeves, paired with the matching fitted midi skirt featuring a floaty hem and tonal court shoes (top tip - swap these out for black knee-high boots for a more laid-back, autumnal look).

© Getty Kate looked elegant in a cream two-piece

Her handbag of choice was the ‘Mini Holly’ bag by English accessories label Tusting. The 1950s-inspired piece features clean, curving lines, a petite top handle and a gold turn-lock fastening, whilst Kate's taupe colourway is perfect for elevating any outfit.

Proving her fashion prowess, she carried the bag with the lock undone - one only needs to glance at Sofia Richie's social media profile and the street style gurus at Milan Fashion Week to see that those who own a Hermès Kelly are currently carrying it with it’s signature gold fastening left open.

She paired the look with the chicest affordable designer handbag

The ‘quiet luxury’ approved bag is the ultimate designer handbag without the high-end price tag. Though £365 is still an investment, the bag has the same luxurious, ultra-chic aesthetic as other coveted labels with higher price points.

The Holly Mini Bag - Tusting

Kate first wore the bag in 2021 during a visit to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire in 2021, proving the timelessness of the accessory.

The stylish princess has worn some incredible handbags this year, from her rare vintage Hermès clutch to her fresh white Mulberry.

We can’t wait to see her winter 2023 accessories...