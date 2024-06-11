The Radar: What to see, do, eat and watch this June

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



From a new bakery by day-turned-wine bar by night spot, to one of London's largest and most exclusive hotel spas getting new treatments, this June is all about decedent indulgence in all forms.

Explore all the very best exclusive exhibitions, upscale dining delights, fashionable events and hotspots on our radar. Elevate your experiences with these must-visit destinations for a truly sophisticated adventure...

WHERE TO VISIT: Rare Handcrafts 2024 Patek Philippe invites you to view its 2024 Rare Handcrafts collection at Philippe Salons in London. Discover a selection of limited edition pocket watches, wristwatches, and dome table clocks up close and personal before they are delivered to private collections around the world. © Patek Philippe BOOK NOW

© July BOOK HERE WHERE TO EAT: July Bakery by day, wine bar by night, meet London's newest stopping spot, perfect for any dining occasion. Designed with the idea that "A peaceful, lazy morning spent sipping coffee, watching the world go by, doesn’t need to stop simply because the sun starts to set" July offers a range of breakfast baked goods, mid-day snacks and seasonal dinner delights.

WHERE TO STAY: One & Only Aesthesis Earlier this month one of the world's most luxurious coastal hideaways, located in the decedent Athens Riviera opened its doors. Set within 21 hectares of protected forest reserve in Glyfada, the resort is just a short drive from the ancient wonders of the Greek capital and features a selection of opulent accommodation options, dining spots and cultural experiences. © One&Only Aesthesis BOOK HERE

© Dazed & Confused, Issue 43, 1998 (c)Rankin Step into Rankin's world and experience the enduring coolness of the 90s BOOK HERE WHERE TO GO: Back in the Dazed From May 28th - June 23rd, 180 Studios, London, Rankin will display over 200 editorial shoots shot by him for his magazine Dazed & Confused. Expect to see playful shots of a young Kate Moss, artistic snaps of David Bowie and much much more.



WHERE TO INDULGE: The Bulgari Spa This June, The Bulgari Spa in the Bulgari Hotel London will see three new transformative spa journeys, each focused on recovery, sleep and longevity. The new offers join the spa's 25-metre colonnaded swimming pool and 11 private treatment rooms which solidify The Bulgari Spa as one of the largest and most exclusive hotel spas in central London. © The Bulgari Spa BOOK HERE