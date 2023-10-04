Lily James’ latest cool-girl outfit is effortlessly chic

Lily James is a style icon who is seriously well-versed in the fashion department.

The reason we love her is because she nails experimental looks (like her Met Gala leather dress and razor-cut fringe) as well as trend-led ensembles, like her magical, minimalistic Magda Butrym waistcoat moment.

© Dave Benett Lily wore a long leather jacket and a printed maxi

Her latest outfit demonstrates the ideal way to layer right now during this bizarrely not-cold-but-not-warm British autumn weather. And is so versatile that it works for any occasion.

The actress attended a performance of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends - the show which celebrates the life of American composer and lyricist Stephen who died in 2021 - at The Gielgud Theatre wearing a dark printed maxi dress with a round neck and a floaty skirt, layered with a long leather jacket and pointed black boots.

A 90s long leather jacket is a staple in any It-girl’s wardrobe, and Lily’s graphic dress added a touch of interest to her black coat and boots combo without feeling too overpowering. Wearing stiletto boots over chunky flat boots (though they’d still pair well) elevated the overall ensemble look, making it feel polished.

She finished off with a chunky gold chain and a navy manicure.

© Jack Hall Lily's outfit is perfect for autumn layering

Her look comes straight after her slew of fashion month outfits that adopted a completely different style agenda, yet still provided cool-girl autumn outfit inspiration. Lily attended the Vogue100 x Erdem dinner in a regal bouclé jacket and skirt which featured a black polka dot print all over and frayed edging, giving the classic woven two-piece a softer, more relaxed feel.

© Getty Lily during London Fashion Week

Whether you’re going for lunch, to the theatre, drinks or a post-work event, Lily’s outfit works anywhere and everywhere.