Lily James just wore autumn 2023's most luxurious knitwear trend

London Fashion Week is pulling out all the stops (and pulling in all the stars, for that matter) to make its current collection of runway events a shining success.

Lily James is one of the big names who added a spot of dazzle to the line-up, not only via her mere presence, but also her seriously glitzy knit.

The Pam & Tommy actress swapped out a day on set for a day on the front row, and she was in excellent company.

Flanked by Karen Elson and Billie Piper, Lily looked utterly ravishing in her embellished sweater at Erdem's SS24 show held at the British Museum.

© Getty Lily was not the only star in attendance at the show

The star also rubbed shoulders with the likes of Ashley Graham, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Erin O'Connor, all eager to see Erdem Moralioglu's sartorial tribute to Deborah 'Debo' Cavendish, the youngest of the Mitford sisters.

Lily brought her style A-game, rocking one of AW23's most luxurious knitwear trends. The 34-year-old looked categorically elegant in a slate grey sweater, cropped to skim just below the bust.

© Getty Lily wore a fuzzy grey jumper with elaborate embroidery

With a cosy, fuzzy finish, the piece dripped in glossy black beads, arranged to resemble gothic florals.

Clearly no longer reserved for glitzy, Christmas-related soirées, Lily proved that embellished knit is the most indulgent trend to add to your style radar.

© Getty The Cinderella actress looked chic at Erdem's SS24 show

The star teamed her jumper alongside a voluminous midaxi skirt with a lustrous sheen and a daring thigh split. To complete her ensemble, Lily opted for black strappy sandals with super saccharine bows.