McDonalds is serving up their own pair of Crocs

Fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters, brace yourselves, because the most anticipated fusion of style and fast food is about to grace the UK fashion scene: McDonald’s x Crocs.

The fashion world is abuzz with excitement as the news has been officially confirmed – these iconic, limited-edition clogs are poised to make their dazzling debut.

Get ready to elevate your fashion game, because this weekend presents a golden opportunity for lucky fans to snag a pair before anyone else, exclusively through the McDonald’s UK app. Crocs has consistently pushed the boundaries of fashion, and this collaboration with McDonald’s is no exception.

McDonald’s is ushering in the festive season in style with their Festive Wins promotion, transforming the golden arches into a fashion-forward haven; A feast of incredible deals, including delectable 99p menu items such as Big Macs and McNuggets, catering to both your taste buds and your sense of style. Fashion-forward customers can enjoy an enticing 20% discount on their orders with a minimum spend of £15, adding a touch of glamour to their dining experience.

mcdonalds x crocs

The Weekly Prize Draws are offering patrons the chance to win not only the highly coveted McDonald’s X Crocs but also a delightful array of fashion accessories. Options to don quirky Christmas Jumpers, adorn your hands with Fries gloves, and slip into festive socks that perfectly complement your new Crocs. And for the lucky few, cash prizes ranging from £5 to an astounding £1000 are up for grabs.

The collaboration between McDonald’s and Crocs is set to ignite a fashion frenzy among Croc enthusiasts, eager to embrace this unique and trendy merchandise. Crocs, renowned for their innovative fashion partnerships, from high-end fashion designers to beloved pop culture icons, ithas a history of teaming up with unexpected allies, such as Balenciaga, curating collections that seamlessly blend comfort and style.

Be prepared to make a statement – culinary couture has never looked this good.