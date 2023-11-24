How the fashion crowd celebrated Thanksgiving 2023

When it comes to holiday season dressing nobody does it better than the Hollywood heavyweights and fashion moguls. Aside from overeating and spending time with loved ones, Thanksgiving, like every holiday occasion, is all about the fashionable ‘fits.

From cosy casual warmers to glittery glam gowns, here’s how our favourite fashionistas celebrated turkey day this year.

Kylie Jenner

© Instagram Talk about mom goals

This year the beauty mogul and recent fashion brand entrepreneur opted for a heartfelt and wholesome post. In an image posted to her Instagram, Miss Jenner shared a very chic black and white image of her and her kids captioning the image “my everything.” In true Thanksgiving spirit, it seems the Kardashian-Jenner spent the day together, Kylie posting videos on her stories of sister Kendall cutting onions with a cucumber emoji (if you know you know.) In another story, it seems that the glam girl opted for a comfy fit of brown knit trousers and fluffy Louis Vuitton slippers.

Kendall Jenner

© Instagram Aunty Kenny on duty

Spending the day with her famous family, the supermodel dressed to impress in a long-sleeved black maxi dress. In an image posted on her story, Kendall can be seen taking her aunty duties seriously as she holds her nephew in front of a twinkling Christmas tree.

Ashley Graham

In a video posted to her TikTok yesterday, the model and face of Revlon took fans along for the ride while getting ready for the big day. In the casual GRWM Ashely explains how excited she was to spend the day with all her family, also saying that “this year there are eight little boys getting together for Thanksgiving and it’s going to be pure madness.” Ashley’s finished look channelled bronzy autumnal vibes, pairing a deep brown ombre lip with a subtle shimmering eye look.

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star channelled her inner Gloria Delgado this year, sporting a gorgeous glittery cut-out gown and a pair of sky-high gold heels. Posting a whopping eight posts on Instagram yesterday it's clear that the actress spent her day filled with love and friendship.

Karlie Kloss

The mother of two chose wholesome comfort, wearing a pair of black and white trousers and a plain black turtleneck. The supermodel shared a sweet collection of images to her Instagram, proving that sometimes the best celebrations are those spent cosied up at home.

Lily Collins

Daughter to famed British singer and songwriter Phil Collins, Lily Collins channelled her inner Hamptons-soccer-mom, donning a long silky brown gown and a pair of tan suede boots.

Emma Roberts

Keeping things casual Emma decided on a pair of trusty blue jeans and a warm winter coat to celebrate Thanksgiving with her two-year-old son Rhodes.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton celebrated Thanksgiving in style, donning leopard print pajamas while cradling her son Pheonix. Expressing her gratitude, she mentioned how this year has brought an abundance of blessings, with the most remarkable one being the journey into motherhood.

Tan France

British Queer Eye star Tan France observed Thanksgiving with his family. Amidst the many things to be thankful for, he emphasised his deepest gratitude for his sons.

Rebecca Hessel-Cohen

Rebecca Hessel Cohen and Julia Restoin Roitfeld

The founder of LoveShackFancy came together with Jemima Jones & Lucy Carr-Ellison to celebrate Thanksgiving and the one year Anniversary since the opening of LoveShackFancy’s London store in Notting Hill. Guests enjoyed champagne and a traditional turkey thanksgiving dinner in the beautiful setting of Wild By Tart, with pink florals, ribbons and candles in true LoveShackFancy fashion.