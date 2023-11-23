Kourtney Kardashian's new Thanksgiving tradition with Travis Barker and baby Rocky

Thanksgiving is all about family and who better to get your Thanksgiving recipes from than the most well-known celebrity family of all – the Kardashians. As a new mother to baby Rocky, eldest sister Kourtney's Thanksgiving will feel a little different this year with a new life to give thanks for.

The reality TV star has shared what she'll be serving this Thanksgiving – recipes that she has personally curated with the help of her loved ones.

WATCH: Kourtney introduces her Thanksgiving recipes on Poosh

Kourtney, 44, has told fans what will be on her table this year via her lifestyle blog Poosh. A post detailing Kourtney's go-to dishes revealed that the family favourites are her mother Kris Jenner’s green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes, and a sweet potato soufflé.

It has been said that Kris' grandmother's sweet potato balls are not only a family favourite but one that has been passed down through generations and will be made this year by the famous grandmother and Kourtney's daughter Penelope.

© Instagram Kris Jenner cooks up a storm with Penelope

They are so simple to make and can serve up to 20 people – perfect for a group as large as the extended family of the Kardashian-Barkers. Kris Jenner, shared exclusively on Poosh, says to simply combine cooked sweet potato, brown sugar, cinnamon and butter and wrap around a marshmallow before covering it in crushed cornflakes and baking.

Another post on Poosh also details how Kris' "famous" green bean casserole is made from just three ingredients – French cut beans, cream of mushroom soup and fried onions. Green beans contain potassium which helps to regulate blood pressure and are a source of gut-loving fibre making this dish nutritious and delicious. The added plus is that you can have the entire thing made and ready to serve in just 35 minutes, much quicker than your average casserole.

Sweet potatoes are a must on Thanksgiving and they don't just have to be a dessert. This year Kourtney will be serving a vegan side dish. They are made in a similar way to the sweet potato balls but instead of wrapping the mixture around a marshmallow and covering it in cornflakes, Kourtney says to transfer it as is to a baking dish and cook for 15 minutes to accompany your turkey or vegan alternative.

Kourtney doesn't stop with the sweet potato there. She cooks up a soufflé made with the hero ingredient, which helps lower cholesterol and is high in Vitamin A, and it's set to be the star of any Thanksgiving table. The recipe is a little more extensive than the others, taking one hour and thirty minutes total to make but it sounds as if it would be worth the wait.

© Getty Thanksgiving is a family affair

There is another dessert which has recently made its Poosh debut and it is sister Khloe's favourite Thanksgiving treat – Kristyn Merkley's coffee cake. "I love making this coffee cake,” Khloé tells Poosh. "It’s so easy to make, and it's a huge crowd-pleaser."

The cake is light and fluffy so is the perfect alternative to a sweet potato dish on Thanksgiving. It takes under an hour to make and serves 15 people.

It is likely that Kourtney will be spending Thanksgiving either from her incredible $7.5m Californian mansion with her family, one of her sister's sun-soaked homes or at Kardashian matriarch Kris' abode.

This will be the first year Kourtney is celebrating the festivities with her new baby boy Rocky, her first child with husband Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Kourtney and Travis have created a blended family with their children from previous relationships.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis have a blended family

DISCOVER: Khloé Kardashian gives 'ridiculous' $5,000 gift for sister Kourtney Kardashian's baby Rocky – see it here

Kourtney has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, from her relationship with Scott Disick, whilst Travis has Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, from his previous relationship with actress Shana Moakler, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.