Paris Hilton shocks with baby daughter London announcement in surprise Thanksgiving message

Paris Hilton has been inundated with congratulatory messages after announcing she was “thankful” for her baby daughter London in a sweet Thanksgiving post on Instagram.

The heiress, 42, hasn’t disclosed if the baby has been born yet, but her famous friends, including supermodel Naomi Campbell have sent her sweet “welcome” messages.

© Instagram Paris Hilton has revealed she is 'thankful' for her daughter London, but did not reveal if she had been born yet

Paris kept up the intrigue by simply sharing a photo of an adorable pink babygrow personalised with the name London, a pair of cute heart sunglasses and knitted teddy bear.

London will be Paris and her husband Carter Reum’s second child. The couple, who married in 2021, secretly welcomed their first son Phoenix via surrogate earlier this year.

© Instagram Paris Hilton's son Phoenix is set to become a big brother

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram at the time, Paris posted a close-up photo of her baby son gripping her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words [blue heart]" she wrote.

The couple’s desire to expand their brood is no secret, months after welcoming her son, she revealed she couldn’t wait to welcome more kids.

Responding to a photographer who asked how many more she wanted to have, Paris said at the time: “A couple of them.”

© Instagram Paris and Carter initially kept Phoenix's birth a secret from their family and friends

As for her baby girl’s unique name, Paris told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2022 why she would be naming her daughter London.

"The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum," she told the presenter.

"Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together."