How to make the most of 'Winter Solstice 2023' according to a holistic therapist

As the shortest day of the year approaches, the winter solstice marks a time of deep reflection and celebration across various cultures.

This astronomical phenomenon, occurring this year on Friday 22 December at 3.27am GMT, has inspired a myriad of rituals and traditions. The day, also known as ‘Yule’ heralds the arrival of the longest night of the year, it offers a unique opportunity for reflection, renewal, and self-care.

“This Solstice marks the point of the shortest day and the longest night of the year and heralds the true beginning of Winter,” explains holistic therapist and author Estelle Bingham. “This really is the time to follow nature’s lead, and really rest this holiday season,” continues the fourth generation psychic healer.

© Delmaine Donson Estelle Bingham encourages us to practice self-care to reset during the winter solstice

This year embraces this celestial event with wellness rituals that blend ancestral wisdom with modern luxury. There are plenty of days you can take advantage of the long night (aka extra beauty sleep.) “The Ancient Celtic festival of Yule was celebrated from the 21st for 12 days to honour the return of the sun and the promise of longer days ahead. Make sure you really nourish your energy after all of the festivities, with good sleep, walks in nature and any self-care practices that help you ground and love yourself.”

Embrace the stillness of the solstice with mindful movement and meditation. Yoga sequences that focus on grounding and centering, or guided meditations that reflect on gratitude and renewal, can be powerful tools for inner peace and clarity. “Take some time today to journal, meditate or just reflect on your year and practice gratitude for everything you’ve experienced, even the challenges in 2023,” suggests Estelle.

Winter solstice is the perfect time to revamp your beauty routine. Beauty rituals that incorporate natural elements like crystal face rollers and essential oils, align skincare with the energy of the solstice. “Nature goes onwards to nourish the seeds in preparation for early Spring, and that is really the invitation for us at this time too,” explains Estelle. Indulge in self-care with a solstice spa day. From a soothing hot bath to mimic the warmth of the returning sun, to a facial infused with winter botanicals… take time to soothe, rejuvenate, and balance your energy.

If you're interested in further exploring the celestial beauty world, Salon C. Stellar is a space where ancient wisdom meets modern science and where beauty is achieved by treating both the inner and outer self. The wellness space offers a luxury Astro Facial, "a world-first fusion of skin health and astrology," explains founder Andrea Pfeffer. "This radical collaboration combines personalised skin health with elements of astrology, creating a truly unique and transformative treatment that bring a multidimensional approach to well-being."

Bringing together a community of experts and enthusiasts, Salon C. Stellar is also a space for gathering and sharing ideas and events and experiences in both the digital and physical spaces are regularly hosted.

The winter solstice is not just a change in season; it's a gateway to a more mindful, rejuvenated self.