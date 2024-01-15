Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana’s The Crown wardrobe is going on auction at Bonhams
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Princess Diana’s 'The Crown' wardrobe is going on auction

Visit Bonhams’ free exhibition to see her most memorable dresses in person…

TOPSHOT - Costumes are pictured during a photocall for an exhibition of props for items used in the filming of the Netflix series 'The Crown', at Bonhams auctioneers in London on January 9, 2024, ahead of an auction of the items. The Exhibition, ahead of Bonhams' 'The Crown Auction', is set to run from January 11 until February 5, with the auction set to take place on February 7. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
Share this:

The extraordinary artistry and imagination of The Crown has come to life through a captivating exhibition at Bonhams which showcases the sets, costumes, and props from Series 1 to 6. 

This unique event has already made its way through New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and has now arrived in London, and will culminate in an exclusive live auction at Bonhams on New Bond Street, London on February 7 2024.

Celebrated as one of Netflix's most distinguished and celebrated productions, the auction house is allowing for a remarkable opportunity to own a piece of television history with the auction which features nearly 450 items. These include iconic pieces such as Queen Elizabeth's Coronation Robes, the Gold State Coach, a nearly 4-meter high replica of the Number 10 Downing Street façade, and garments and accessories worn by the shows stars including Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin.

elizabeth debicki revenge dress princess diana© Netflix
The pieces will go on auction on the 7 February

A highlight of the exhibition, expected to garner auction bids of £8,000 - £12,000, is the striking off-the-shoulder black "revenge dress" dress from Season 5, Episode 5, worn by Elizabeth Debicki (as Princess Diana) at the Serpentine Gallery. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 09: Production details, Furniture, Props and Costumes displayed for auction as part of "The Crown" Auction at Bonhams on January 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)© Eamonn M. McCormack
You can get up close and personal with the Princess Diana 'Revenge Dress' costume worn by Elizabeth Debicki

Another notable piece is Emma Corrin's (as Lady Diana Spencer) engagement outfit from Season 4, Episode 3, featuring the iconic blue ensemble with a pussybow blouse and the famous blue engagement ring. The reproduction ring is also expected to draw bids between £2,000-3,000.

MORE: The Crown cast: best red carpet style moments of all time

RELATED: The enduring legacy of Princess Kate’s see-through dress

The reproduction of Lady Diana Spencer's engagement ring is estimated to fetch up to £3,000© JUSTIN TALLIS
The reproduction of Lady Diana Spencer's engagement ring is estimated to fetch up to £3,000

 "The iconic costumes, props and set pieces from The Crown are extensively researched and made with truly impressive attention to detail by master craftspeople,” explains Charlie Thomas, Bonhams UK Group Director, “Not only is this an incredible opportunity to own pieces from the landmark show, it is also the closest anyone can come to owning the real thing – be it the façade of 10 Downing Street or Princess Diana's engagement ring."

The exhibition allows you to see the pieces IRL before they are sold © Eamonn M. McCormack
The exhibition allows you to see the pieces IRL before they are sold

The live auction proceeds will support the establishment of the Left Bank Pictures – The Crown Scholarship programme at the National Film and Television School (NFTS), supporting film and television education across the UK.

The exhibition is open in London from 11 January to 5 February, ahead of the live auction on Wednesday 7. Book your FREE ticket here.

Other Topics

More Culture

See more
What to wear on Burns Night 2024
What to wear on Burns Night 2024
From a Princess Kate go-to designer to It-girl accessories brand Good Squish, here are our favourite tartan pieces for you to shop now 