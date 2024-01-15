Princess Diana’s 'The Crown' wardrobe is going on auction

The extraordinary artistry and imagination of The Crown has come to life through a captivating exhibition at Bonhams which showcases the sets, costumes, and props from Series 1 to 6.

This unique event has already made its way through New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and has now arrived in London, and will culminate in an exclusive live auction at Bonhams on New Bond Street, London on February 7 2024.

Celebrated as one of Netflix's most distinguished and celebrated productions, the auction house is allowing for a remarkable opportunity to own a piece of television history with the auction which features nearly 450 items. These include iconic pieces such as Queen Elizabeth's Coronation Robes, the Gold State Coach, a nearly 4-meter high replica of the Number 10 Downing Street façade, and garments and accessories worn by the shows stars including Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin.

© Netflix The pieces will go on auction on the 7 February

A highlight of the exhibition, expected to garner auction bids of £8,000 - £12,000, is the striking off-the-shoulder black "revenge dress" dress from Season 5, Episode 5, worn by Elizabeth Debicki (as Princess Diana) at the Serpentine Gallery.

© Eamonn M. McCormack You can get up close and personal with the Princess Diana 'Revenge Dress' costume worn by Elizabeth Debicki

Another notable piece is Emma Corrin's (as Lady Diana Spencer) engagement outfit from Season 4, Episode 3, featuring the iconic blue ensemble with a pussybow blouse and the famous blue engagement ring. The reproduction ring is also expected to draw bids between £2,000-3,000.

© JUSTIN TALLIS The reproduction of Lady Diana Spencer's engagement ring is estimated to fetch up to £3,000

"The iconic costumes, props and set pieces from The Crown are extensively researched and made with truly impressive attention to detail by master craftspeople,” explains Charlie Thomas, Bonhams UK Group Director, “Not only is this an incredible opportunity to own pieces from the landmark show, it is also the closest anyone can come to owning the real thing – be it the façade of 10 Downing Street or Princess Diana's engagement ring."

© Eamonn M. McCormack The exhibition allows you to see the pieces IRL before they are sold

The live auction proceeds will support the establishment of the Left Bank Pictures – The Crown Scholarship programme at the National Film and Television School (NFTS), supporting film and television education across the UK.

The exhibition is open in London from 11 January to 5 February, ahead of the live auction on Wednesday 7. Book your FREE ticket here.