Did you notice Princess Diana's bracelet in 'The Crown' is identical to Princess Kate's?

In the captivating final season of The Crown, eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted a significant piece of jewellery adorning Princess Diana, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki.

This notable bracelet, with its understated elegance, is none other than the Maya Torque Bangle from the esteemed British heritage brand, Halcyon Days.

As Princess Diana graces the screen, Elizabeth Debicki effortlessly showcases the timeless allure of the Torque Bangle in Deep Cobalt & Gold. Crafted from 18-carat gold-plated brass, this piece offers not only a touch of royal sophistication but also versatility.

The bangle can be easily adjusted to achieve the perfect fit, ensuring both comfort and style. The best part? Even though the Maya is now discontinued, they still offer the nearly identical amphibian-inspired 'Salamander' bangle online. Meaning you can effortlessly make this regal accessory yours for a reasonable £150.

Viewers spotted the Halcyon Days bangle making an appearance in various scenes

What sets this particular bangle apart is its exquisite design, featuring soothing cabochons at either end. Halcyon Days proudly describes it on their official website, stating, "This sleek accessory lends itself beautifully both to stacking with other styles or wearing solo."

It's not just Princess Diana who appreciates the charm of Halcyon Days. The current Princess of Wales, Kate, has been spotted wearing an aquamarine and gold bangle by the brand many times including at Wimbledon earlier this year. Even the Countess of Wessex has embraced the brand, seen wearing Halcyon Days' bangles, which are available in various colours and styles.

© Julian Finney Princess Kate wore a bangle from Halcyon Days to Wimbledon in July

READ: 10 iconic Princess Diana street style moments

MORE: Princess Diana's most iconic winter outfits

Halcyon Days holds a special place in the royal family's heart, having received its first royal warrant in 1972 from the Queen Mother. Established in 1950, the brand revived the ancient craft of enamelling on copper, becoming a beacon of British craftsmanship. Today, Halcyon Days offers an extensive range of English fine bone china, premium accessories, and their signature enamel boxes, all handcrafted in their workshops in the West Midlands—the heart of the British pottery and enamelling industries.

Salamander Torque Black & Gold Bangle - Halcyon Days

Editor's note: I absolutely adore the Salamander Torque bangle for several reasons, starting with its impeccable craftsmanship. What truly sets this bangle apart for me are the black glass cabochons at either end. The contrast between the deep, mysterious black and the radiant gold creates a striking visual impact. I can envision pairing it with other gold or black-themed accessories to curate a sophisticated and cohesive look. On days when I'm opting for a more understated vibe, wearing it solo would let the Salamander Torque bangle take centre stage, showcasing its intrinsic beauty. £150.00 AT HALCYON DAYS

As you indulge yourself in the sixth season of the Netflix hit show (*silently sobs that it's over) you have the opportunity to adorn your wrists with the same elegance.